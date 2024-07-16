The new OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro promise flagship-level sound for just $79

What you need to know

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro launched in the U.S. with features like Hybrid ANC and an IP55 rating.

The latest pair of buds comprise 12.4mm drivers and are accompanied by BassWave 2.0 and Master EQ.

They start at $79.99 and will be available for purchase starting July 16 on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus just held a new Nord Summer Launch event, during which the company unveiled many new products, including the OnePlus Watch 2R, the OnePlus Pad 2, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The buds are priced at $79.99 and CAD 119.99, respectively.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro comes as a successor to Nord Buds 2, which wasn't available in the U.S. but was launched in other markets like India. However, as a welcome change, the company chose to bring its affordable buds this year to the U.S. The new buds come in a pebble-shaped vertical case, which sports a matte finish next to some metallic accents. They come in two colorways: Starry Black and Soft Jade.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Despite being an affordable pair of TWS, they still pack some notable features that may help them stand apart from some other cheap wireless earbuds, like Hybrid ANC, which features up to 49dB noise cancellation (additionally certified by TÜV Rheinland) and an ultra-wide frequency range of up to 4000Hz.

In a shared press release, OnePlus stated that the earbuds "come with scenario-based Smart Noise Cancellation, which intelligently detects ambient sounds and selects the most suitable noise reduction mode in real-time to balance noise-canceling effectiveness and convenience." Additionally, there is a Transparency Mode to help users stay aware of their surroundings.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro features Crystal Clear Call technology, which takes advantage of triple microphones on the buds. These microphones promise exceptional clear and stable audio while taking voice/video calls.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The earbuds feature a 12.4mm titanized driver and are accompanied by BassWave 2.0, the company's property tech to fine-tune bass — earlier featured in the flagship OnePlus Buds 3. Moreover, there is Master EQ featuring three Balanced, Serenade, and Bass modes that allow users to set their audio listening experience per their preferences.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro promises up to 12 hours of music listening on a single charge with ANC turned off. With the charging case included, it totals up to 44 hours of listening time. If users choose to listen in AAC mode and ANC mode turned on (including the charging case), they get up to 20 hours of listening time.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the other hand, fast charging is also available, offering up to 11 hours of playback with a quick 10-minute charge.

The other notable features of the latest pair of Nord Buds are the support for Bluetooth 5.4, dual connections, and Google Fast Pair for Android phones. Lastly, they are also offered an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, which is promising considering the segment in which these new earbuds fall.

Consumers from the aforementioned regions interested in buying the Nord Buds 3 Pro can go to the OnePlus website and book them starting today (July 16).