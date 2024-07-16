OnePlus Watch 2R is a light, classic-styled chronometer designed for an active life

What you need to know

OnePlus launched the Watch 2R during its Summer Event, bringing consumers a lighter, classic wristwatch design with bezels.

The device is 25% lighter than the Watch 2 and pushes the envelope for those looking to keep an active lifestyle.

OnePlus packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 and Google's Wear OS 4 into the Watch 2R.

Users can purchase it today (July 16) for $229 in the U.S. in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray.

The next iteration of the OnePlus smartwatch is here, and it takes a different approach to design and functionality.

The OnePlus Watch 2R was just announced at the brand's Summer Event and the accompanying press release starts with its "classic design." OnePlus states the new Watch 2R features an "ergonomic" design with two physical buttons on the side of its face, similar to the Watch 2. One button will deliver quick access to a user's stored watch apps while the other is an "action" button for fitness tracking.

The Watch 2R has been given a two-toned design theme with its bezels, which only adds to its classic wristwatch appeal. For those on the move, OnePlus states the device is 25% lighter than the Watch 2 that launched earlier this year.

Staying active has taken a crucial role with the Watch 2R, and OnePlus has updated its OHealth app experience to solidify it. The post states the app now "efficiently" analyzes a host of health-based data so users can review their performance and progress seamlessly.

More importantly, routine users can use the OHealth app's customization option. The Watch 2R also lets users track "over 100 sports modes," such as badminton, running, tennis, and skiing, among others.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The company details the device's sensors, stating that runners can view data for ground contact time (GCT), GCT balance, and VO2 max. Runners can also take advantage of the device's dual-frequency GPS method alongside its heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring. Those concerned about their sleep will wake to find information about their deep, light, and REM cycles.

The Watch 2R will also capture your "awake times" and sleep breathing rate.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What helps to get all of this going inside the watch is Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 performance SoC. OnePlus combined Qualcomm's tech with a BES 2700 efficiency chipset. This chip is said to handle the background tasks of the watch and other "simple" tasks, leaving the heavy lifting to Qualcomm's tech.

Consumers are still getting their hands on Google's Wear OS 4 software with the Watch 2R, similar to its sibling.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Designed to move with you, the Watch 2R has been given a 500mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 100 hours with "regular use." If users have AOD on and are using other, more intensive features, the device may last for 48 hours before needing a charge. That can be done by popping it onto its 7.5W VOOC fast charger. OnePlus claims the device can reach 100% in 60 minutes.

The space we need is granted by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board internal storage. Additionally, users can access a wide array of Google apps like Maps, Assistant, Wallet, and Calendar.

The OnePlus Watch 2R is available today (July 16) for $229 on OnePlus.com and Amazon. Consumers can find the device in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray.