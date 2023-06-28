The OnePlus Nord 3 gets its official teaser and launch date

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord 3 will be unveiled on July 5.

OnePlus has also provided a preview of the upcoming phone, showing its rear panel in all its glory.

The rear camera setup ditches the previous model's camera island in favor of separate lenses.

OnePlus will unveil its next mid-range smartphone on July 5, a company executive has confirmed while also revealing the first official look at the OnePlus Nord 3 ahead of launch.

In typical OnePlus fashion, Kinder Liu, president and chief operating officer, revealed the launch date of the upcoming device in a tweet. The Nord 3 will formally make its debut at a summer event on Wednesday next week at 3:30 PM CEST.

Here's your first look at OnePlus Nord 3 5G! OnePlus Nord is all about giving our users pretty much everything they could ask for, and this starts with a great OnePlus design.Our Summer Launch Event is on 5 July and I look forward to sharing more soon. #OnePlusNord35G pic.twitter.com/p6UuoAutKHJune 26, 2023 See more

Apart from confirming the launch date, Liu did not reveal any other details about the upcoming phone, such as its battery life or the processor that will power it. Having said that, previous rumors suggested that a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset could be ticking inside the Nord 3, paired with 8GB of RAM. A massive battery pack with a capacity of around 4500mAh to 5000mAh could also be in the cards.

Design-wise, there's plenty that we can glimpse from the latest teaser. At the very least, it's obvious that the phone will come in green and black colorways.

On the other hand, the rear panel looks a lot different from the OnePlus Nord 2. For instance, the Nord 3's rear camera setup consists of individual, separated lenses protruding from a flat back, which is increasingly becoming the norm for many of our favorite cheap Android phones.

The big difference is that the camera system only has two shooters, whereas last year's model included three lenses. Each lens is also paired with an LED flash on the right side.

Rumors of the Nord 3 have been around for months, with real-world images of the phone having surfaced in May to showcase the phone in all its glory. As for other details, we'll have to wait until next week.