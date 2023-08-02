OnePlus Nord 3 5G arrives in the UK for £499

What you need to know

OnePlus Nord 3 5G gets listed on the U.K. website.

It is up for sale in 16GB and 256GB storage options and in the Tempest Gray colorway.

The device features a 50MP primary sensor, as seen on the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is the latest mid-range handset from the company, released in July month in Europe and Asian markets, including regions like India. A month later, the device arrived in the U.K., as pointed out by The Verge.

Users in the U.K. can head over to the OnePlus website listing, where they can find the OnePlus Nord 3 5G being sold for £499.00 in a sole Tempest Gray colorway. However, the handset launched in other regions featured an additional Misty Green variant as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The device in the U.K. comes in one configuration with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There is also a cheaper 8GB+128GB variant available for the Indian market. Additionally, the company offers a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for users purchasing the Nord 3 5G. It's not clear if the Misty Green colorway or the other storage variant will ever be available in the U.K., but they're fully on display on the overview page and spec list for the Nord 3 5G.

As the latest mid-range smartphone under the Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 3 packs in a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with Arm Mali G710 MC10 GPU. The device runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box. OnePlus is promising three years of software updates backed by four years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 3 on the front carries a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 2772 x 1240 resolution. It has a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 40Hz to 120Hz. On the back, the device equips a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor — the same one featured on the flagship OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R. It is aided by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the handset relies on a 16MP shooter. The rear cameras support OIS and up to 4K video recording.

Keeping the lights on for the Nord 3 5G is a 5000mAh battery capacity with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It promises to provide a day's battery in 15 minutes.