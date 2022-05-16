The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch this week with a new MediaTek chip

What you need to know

OnePlus has revealed that its upcoming Nord 2T will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 is the successor to the Dimensity 1200, offering "flagship" performance and improved thermals.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be fully unveiled on May 19.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone and is slowly unveiling details about the device. We previously learned that the OnePlus Nord 2T would feature 80W charging, and on Tuesday, the company confirmed that the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset would power it.

The Dimensity 1300 is MediaTek's latest mid-range chipset, promising to bring impressive flagship performance to some of the best budget Android phones this year. However, since its unveiling, we have yet to see a phone launch with the chip until now.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is the successor to last year's impressive OnePlus Nord 2, which was powered by the custom MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, which gave the phone quite a boost over its predecessor. With this new chip, OnePlus touts "improved, flagship-level performance" with better connectivity, efficiency, and thermal performance than the "previous generation chipset."

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has yet to reveal the full details of the phone and has taken to teasing various features ahead of the launch, as it often does. On Wednesday, the company is expected to reveal the camera setup. We expect the Nord 2T to sport a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP monochrome sensor, making it more or less the same as the Nord 2.

OnePlus is set to fully unveil the OnePlus Nord 2T on May 19 alongside the global launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds, although if any of the company's launches are any indication, the Nord 2T could just be another OPPO or Realme knockoff.