OnePlus 12 might become one with nature as a 'wood' variant leaks

What you need to know

A recent OnePlus 12 leaked image details the possibility of a "wood grain" back panel for the new flagship device.

There is uncertainty behind whether this is the phone's own back panel or a unique case for the phone.

The OnePlus 12 is set to debut on December 4 in China sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

OnePlus has started venturing away from the industry's standard materials in recent times, and it looks like the next flagship phone will be no different.

Chinese Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station states that OnePlus is apparently developing a "classic wood grain shell" in a machine-translated post (via GSMArena). There is a little uncertainty behind whether this is a wooden shell for the phone itself or if this is a unique case for the device.

Nevertheless, the provided image shows how detailed the wooden back panel is, with slight divots, and imperfections as wood typically sports.

As GSMArena notes, it's also noteworthy to argue if the OnePlus 12 will truly feature a wood grain shell or if this is another material like glass or plastic made to replicate the texture.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

Furthering the uncertainty behind whether this wood variant is a protective case is the fact that the Chinese OEM has done something similar before. Consumers can find several wood-like cases for the OnePlus 11, so it wouldn't be too weird if this is where the company is heading.

However, if this is truly the back panel for the upcoming flagship phone, it'd be the second time the company has done something like this. Back in May, the limited edition Marble Odyssey OnePlus 11 launched, crafted from 3D microcrystalline rock. OnePlus president Li Jie stated that the microcrystalline rock had a 25% lower manufacturing efficiency than glass and 50% less yield.

Despite taking almost a year to completely manufacture it, OnePlus saw it as an opportunity to differentiate itself from the rest of the industry. This is likely what we're seeing transpire again and it's possible it'll take a few months before we receive a "wood grain" variant.

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that it plans to reveal its next flagship phone on December 4. While those in China will see it first, the device will launch sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for noticeable advancements in AI software. Other confirmed details mention the phone's brighter Pro XDR 2K display and at least 16GB of RAM with the possibility of rising to 24GB.