The OnePlus 12 gets a launch date, and it's coming very soon

The much-anticipated OnePlus 12 now has an official launch date.

It will be unveiled in China next month as part of the company's ten-year journey.

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and equipped with a Sony LYT-808 primary sensor.

As anticipated, the OnePlus 12 is seeing an earlier launch than its predecessor. The company has announced the launch date on its Chinese microblogging site Weibo, which is set for December 4, 2023, making the launch of two flagship successive models in the same year.

What you may not be aware of is that this year marks the ten-year anniversary of OnePlus, and to mark the achievement, OnePlus is holding an event in China next month, dated December 4, 2023, as revealed in the Weibo post. The teaser image showcases the event is about celebrating the ten-year mark with the OnePlus 12 launch.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

While the teaser image doesn't reveal much other than the launch date of the OnePlus 12, it is a unique feat from an OEM maker to launch two successive models in the same year as the OnePlus 11 was launched in early January 2023 — eleven months down, we are likely to see successor all in action next month — at least in the company's home ground. That said, other companies have similarly moved their launches up over the past year, so it's not too surprising.

Considering the previous OnePlus flagship models launch, the OnePlus 12 will first be released in the Chinese market next month, followed by a global launch, which will likely occur a month later. This means we can probably expect an early January launch in regions like the U.S., where the phone will likely compete with the likes of the Galaxy S24, which is slated to launch in mid-January.

Still, we're excited to see the next OnePlus arriving early as one of the first phones to sport the AI-powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which has already made its way to the Xiaomi 14 series.

Other specs confirmed by OnePlus include a bright Pro XDR 2K display and a Sony LYT-808 primary sensor similar to those found in the recent OnePlus Open. Other leaks have also shown us the OnePlus 12 renders and revealed the benchmarks of the upcoming handset. To accompany the flagship chipset, the OnePlus 12 is expected to have at least 16GB to 24GB of RAM.