Limited-edition OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey debuts in India

What you need to know

OnePlus quietly expanded its latest flagship variant while giving it a new name.

The phone is dubbed the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition, and it has launched in India.

The device costs Rs 64,999 in the country, a tad bit more than the original OnePlus 11 pricing.

OnePlus is known to appeal to its consumers by occasionally releasing limited edition phones of its successful flagships. It’s a tradition we've seen as far back as the OnePlus 5T StarWars Edition and a couple of McLaren editions from the past. The OnePlus 11, the company’s latest and greatest flagship, also has one, which is the new Marble Odyssey edition.

The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey was given a fairly tepic launch in India, according to GSMArena. The Marble Odyssey is a new moniker given to the current OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock edition that went official in the Chinese market in March.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Despite the new moniker, the device under the new skin tone is essentially the OnePlus 11, which saw the company return to form with exciting design and featuring the best hardware that any best Android phone could get.

The interesting thing about the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is the material utilized on the outside that makes the device distinct from the other options that the original OnePlus 11 offers. OnePlus says it uses 3D microcrystalline rock material on the back, which is apparently an industry-first.

The key difference between the traditional OnePlus 11 and the new limited edition is noticeable in the design. The Marble Odyssey has a new pattern and a unique texture that comes with it, as can be seen from the images.

President Li Jie claims that the new microcrystalline rock has a 25% lower manufacturing efficiency than glass and a 50% lower yield than regular glass. A little more than a year was reportedly needed for OnePlus to complete the manufacturing process, which is said to have included nine different steps.

It is good to see OnePlus’ effort to find ways to switch up its smartphone design to stray a bit from the pack.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

While the availability of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey limited edition in India is yet to be determined, it will apparently only come in the 16GB+256GB configuration, priced at Rs 64,999 (~$786). The price is slightly higher than the standard OnePlus 11, and to justify the pricing, OnePlus is giving away the OnePlus Buds Z2 (worth Rs 4,999) for free with the limited edition phone in India.