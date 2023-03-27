OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition is built using new '3D microcrystalline rock'

What you need to know

OnePlus China President Li Jie reveals the upcoming OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition phone.

The device's back will be made from a "3D microcrystalline rock."

Each phone crafted will be "manually selected," giving each a unique feel and look.

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock will launch in China on March 29 at 2:30 PM.

OnePlus has continued to drop teases about its next limited edition, but this time there's a lot more to unpack about it.

The Chinese OEM's President Li Jie posted on his personal Weibo page about the upcoming limited edition OnePlus 11, which is called the "Jupiter Rock." Li Jie explains the upcoming unique phone will be made from "3D microcrystalline rock," which is something no other phone is currently made from — and, perhaps, for good reason.

The OnePlus President explains that to use and mass produce this "unprecedented material," the company needed to develop a new production process specifically for it. After doing so, Li Jie explained that microcrystalline rock has a 25% production efficiency when compared to glass (more widely used in the industry). The rock's yield is only 50% in comparison to glass, as well.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo) (Image credit: Weibo)

This aforementioned new process contains nine different steps throughout its entirety and took OnePlus more than a year to develop.

The company seems to be leaning into the "uniqueness" this Jupiter Rock phone can offer by stating that each back cover will be "manually selected." Essentially, every OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock phone may have some subtle differences to truly make it feel (texture-wise, too) like yours is different from the next.

In a subsequent post, OnePlus President Li Jie said the Jupiter Rock phone will advance into a territory the industry has never stepped into "in terms of materials, craftsmanship, and many other aspects."

The Chinese OEM's teases of this new OnePlus 11 variant started nearly a week ago with the framework of the phone against the large gas giant Jupiter. It was previously assumed OnePlus could be making the back of this variant out of marble due to its rumored "cold and cool to the touch." As most are familiar with, many phones in the industry utilize some layering of glass on the back of the device, such as the original OnePlus 11's Gorilla Glass 5 backing.

President Li Jie and the company have also announced this new OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock limited edition phone will launch in China on March 29 at 2:30 PM (CST - Chinese Standard Time).