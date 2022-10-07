One UI 5 beta 4 for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series ditches a handy feature

What you need to know

Samsung has released the fourth One UI 5 beta for its flagship phones in the United States.

The new release includes a slew of bug fixes for several issues and the October 2022 security update.

However, the multi-user support, which was present since the first beta release, has been removed.

Samsung's One UI 5.0 beta phase appears to be proceeding as planned, as evidenced by the recent rollout of its third build. Now, the fourth One UI 5.0 beta has begun arriving for Samsung's flagship phones in the United States with a slew of bug fixes.

One UI 5 beta 4 based on Android 13 is now available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, carrying software version ZVJ2 (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)). The latest release includes the October 2022 security update and a plethora of fixes for several issues found in earlier versions, such as a bug that automatically activated the sleep mode and another that caused a continuous beeping sound and vibration.

Previous issues that prevented the Object Eraser from functioning well and the vibration feedback feature from working while using the Home gesture have also been resolved.

Furthermore, you should no longer see crashes when entering the App folder or changing wallpaper. Samsung has also fixed crashes in the S Pen Air Command feature. You'll also be able to add or remove Favorites and Recent features in the Gallery app.

However, multi-user support has been dropped out of the blue. This is surprising given that this feature has existed since the first One UI 5.0. Here's hoping Samsung brings it back in the stable release.

Some bugs haven't been squashed yet, as is typical with beta builds. According to Samsung, you might see a black screen on the external monitor when locking your phone while using DeX. You will also possibly be unable to open a file received via Quick Share from the pop-up menu. Those are the caveats with installing the fourth One UI 5 beta.

If you're using the best Samsung phones (except for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4) and live in the United States, you can get the latest version by going to Settings > Software Update > Download. The new beta is expected to be released in other markets soon.