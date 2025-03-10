Nothing just released the Phone 3a and 3a Pro, and both are wonderful devices. Unfortunately, neither phone comes with wireless charging, let alone the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard, as I was hoping. However, with the Nothing Phone 3 in the works, the company has an opportunity to make the ultimate Qi2 accessories of my dreams.

Qi2 is one of those novel features that has been much harder for the industry to adopt. Even market-leading brands like Samsung have struggled with its implementation. So, it's not exactly shocking news that a budget company like Nothing decided to skip the magnetic wireless charging option altogether.

It's not like no phone from the brand has ever had wireless charging support. The original Nothing Phone 1 was one of the first cheap Android phones to bring wireless charging to the sub-$500 segment. Following that release, the succeeding Nothing Phone 2 also supported 15W wireless charging. Unfortunately, the brand's cheaper "a" models forgo both Qi and Qi2 wireless charging options.

What I was expecting

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

My expectations were super high with the new Nothing phones. Some might even say unreasonably high, but why shouldn't they be? Smartphones are extremely, outrageously, unapologetically fun these days. They can fold in halves and threes, survive rounds in the dishwasher, and even be transparent!

Nothing took a bold risk that paid off with its insanely cool see-through Android phones that come with LEDs baked into the back. It's this courage to try something unique, even if not entirely practical, that gave me hope to see Qi2 on an affordable, transparent Android phone.

Even if the Phone 3a and 3a Pro don't have Qi2, I'm still going to hold out hope for the Phone 3. Can you imagine how futuristic a magnetic transparent smartphone would look like? And don't even get me started on the accessories.

The brand does accessories really well, bringing that transparent, techy aesthetic to earbuds. More impressively, Nothing succeeded in creating a functional modular Android phone where companies like Google previously failed. This shows promise.

I can't wait to see Nothing's take on Qi2

(Image credit: 3DPrintedCat / Nothing Community)

According to an allegedly leaked email from the CEO of Nothing, the Phone 3 is rumored to launch in the first quarter of this year. I'm shifting gears and turning my gaze towards the future. I can't wait to see what Carl Pei has in store for us.

A clear phone with lights encased in a glass back is unique enough — now picture a Qi2 coil incorporated into that blueprint. Nothing will probably do all that and still maintain the water and dust-proof integrity of the device. It's going to be an epic phone if it matches my imagination.

You can't have a see-through magnetic phone without companion accessories. I love anything MagSafe or Qi2, so my number one want from the brand is a transparent Qi2 power bank. Guess what? I'm not alone in my musings.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 3DPrintedCat / Nothing Community) (Image credit: 3DPrintedCat / Nothing Community) (Image credit: 3DPrintedCat / Nothing Community)

A user named 3DPrintedCat took to the Nothing Community forum to share their mockup conceptual renders of what a Nothing Qi2 wireless power bank would look like. They decided to dub it the "Battery (1)," which is right on the money when it comes to Nothing's branding.

The product concept is sleek, minimal, and highly modern. The clean white ensemble and circular lights inside the Qi2 coil have me drooling. Flat metal sides look so flattering on power banks and battery packs. It's impressive how this fan-made "Battery (1)" concept is so in sync with Nothing's design language.

If Carl Pei does not deliver on such expectations, it's not just me who's going to be very let down. Clearly, many fans are also dying to see such an evolutionary product from Nothing.

The first quarter of 2025 is almost up, so if the rumors are true, we'll find out very soon whether the Nothing Phone 3 launch will meet our expectations or fail to deliver.