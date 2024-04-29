The Nothing Phone 2a has a new color option, but it's not available for everyone

What you need to know

Nothing announces a new edition of the Phone 2a for the Indian region.

The blue colorway is available at a special price of Rs 19,999 for the launch day.

Aside from the special price and color, the rest of the device is the same as the other color black, white, and milk color options.

Nothing Phone 2a was the first budget entrant in the company’s limited smartphone lineup, which previously had Phone 1 and Phone 2. Almost two months later, the Phone 2a has a new color option coming to the Indian market.

The company announced the blue Phone 2a device on Monday, April 29, 2024, after teasing the color variant just a day prior. Unlike the brighter blue hues of the Pixel phones, the Phone 2a comes in a darker navy blue finish and is available in three storage options (8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB), the same as its other colorways on the Flipkart e-commerce platform for the Indian region.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The Indian-exclusive Phone 2a remains the same as the black, white, and Milk variants. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 7200 Pro and ships Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out of the box. However, after more than a couple of updates since the phone’s initial launch on March 5, the Phone 2a is already seen running Nothing OS 2.5.5.a, which enabled new ChatGPT integration.

The rest of the specs also remain, including the dual 50MP camera setup on the rear and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. It has a decent 5,000mAh battery capacity with support for 45W fast charging.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The new Phone 2a in blue will be available for India on May 2, 2024, and starts at Rs 23,999 for the base variant, followed by the aforementioned storage options priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. Nothing is selling the smartphone at a discount as part of the new edition launch, bringing the price down to Rs 19,999. However, this deal is only valid on May 2 (the first sale day).

