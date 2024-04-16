Nothing Phone 2a gets April security patch and camera improvements

What you need to know

Nothing OS 2.5.5 update brings camera optimizations for the Phone 2a.

It brings the April security patch and optimizations to Google Assistant as well.

It is the fourth major update ever since its launch on March 5, 2024.

Nothing appears serious in making its Phone 2a have a smoother and bug-free experience. Despite being the first budget phone from the company, it has been seeing significant updates since its March 5, 2024 launch. The company is rolling out its fourth notable Nothing OS update this week.

Nothing has announced the update to the Phone 2a on X (formerly Twitter) bearing Nothing OS 2.5.5, while the last one was Nothing OS 2.5.4.a from the previous month.

The latest release brings notable camera enhancements, including improvements to camera color saturation, optimization for blur accuracy for photos shot in Portrait mode, and overall clarity. Users may also see enhancements in camera loading speeds.

The update also includes the April 2024 security patch next to increase overall smoothness across the interface for the Phone 2a users. Nothing further notes that Google Assistant wake-up experience and pop-up view animations will appear more fluid with new optimizations included in the latest release.

The improvements to Google Assistant follow the issue where “Hey Google” wasn’t accessible before and was fixed with the nifty Nothing OS 2.5.4.a update.

Additionally, the overall gaming experience and performance should significantly improve after users install the update.

Phone 2a users can navigate to their device’s Settings> System> System Update to check for OTA release.

The other bug fixes per the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update include:

Resolved compatibility issues with some third-party launchers.

Fixed stability issues with WiFi and Bluetooth connections.

Fixed an issue where the Night Light feature was ineffective on the lock screen.

Optimized the overall stability of the system.

Previous updates from Nothing also fixed some minor issues, such as malfunctioning fingerprint sensors, static noise in the receiver during calls, and flickering issues while launching the app lock screen. Likewise, the updates added some new features and improved gaming and overall performance.

Meanwhile, the company has also rolled out the much-awaited Nothing OS 2.5.3 update to its flagship Phone 2 early this month. The company is also gearing up for a new Ear and Ear a launch later this month, the specs and pricing of which were recently leaked.