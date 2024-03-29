Nothing Phone 2a gets its third update already

What you need to know

The Phone 2a receives the Nothing OS 2.5.4.a update this week.

The budget phone gains notable fixes alongside some improvements to cameras with the new update.

It is notably the third update and an extension to the previous week's Nothing OS 2.5.4 update.

Nothing recently introduced its first budget Android phone, the Phone 2a. The device has been getting nifty new features and improvements since its launch through updates, and a new update is being rolled out this week to further improve the phone.

The new firmware is dubbed Nothing OS 2.5.4.a, and it includes several bug fixes next to some general improvements. The company says it resolved an issue where the "Hey Google" trigger wasn't accessible in some situations. It also fixed a bug that occasionally caused the fingerprint sensor to malfunction. Additionally, the Phone 2a sometimes created a static noise in the receiver during calls, which also seemed to have been fixed.

Camera:⚡ Enhanced overall camera performance.👤 Improved Portrait Mode.🌈 Enhanced camera saturation and tone.General improvements:🔌 Optimised compatibility with certain charging adaptors.📡 Enhanced stability and compatibility of Bluetooth…

Notable improvements also come to the cameras of the Phone 2a, which comprise improvements to Portrait Mode next to enhanced camera saturation and tone. Nothing notes overall improvements to camera performance can be seen after the new update.

Further, Nothing is bringing optimization to certain charging adaptors that are compatible with the Phone 2a. The connectivity improvements with the update involve enhancements to the stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Phone 2a users should definitely check for the update by navigating to their device's Settings > System > System Update.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This week's latest release is a notable extension to the larger Nothing OS 2.5.4 update, released a week prior. That update included color accuracy and saturation improvements, next to color consistency optimizations between the primary and ultra-wide cameras of the Phone 2a.

The update also brought performance improvements to games, including popular titles like BGMI. Furthermore, it also fixed numerous bugs across the apps and interface and optimized the overall stability of the Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a went on sale in early March and turned out to be a great budget pick from the current batch of cheap Android phones on the market. It received its first update shortly a week after its launch, which introduced new widgets, cameras, and performance improvements.

It is encouraging to see Nothing going full-on in bringing timely updates to the Phone 2a since its launch (the device had already received three updates), which is worth noting for a budget Android smartphone at this price point.