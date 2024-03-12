Nothing Phone 2a gets its first update, boosting performance

What you need to know

Nothing Phone 2a receives its first update after its launch on March 5.

The update introduces new widgets, cameras, and performance improvements to the company's first budget phone.

There are system-wide stability improvements and also the addition of new ringtones.

Nothing just unveiled the Phone 2a early this month, and the company is already rolling out its first update to the device, bringing several performance and camera improvements.

The latest release is dubbed Nothing OS 2.5.3 and is rolling out to the Phone 2a, which is bringing three new widgets to the home screen: camera, recorders, and battery. The camera improvements with the firmware release include support for Ultra XDR, multiple enhancements for HDR, color saturation, and the selfie camera. The respective native camera app will also see some enhancements.

Just out and already a new update. Introducing Nothing OS 2.5.3 for Phone (2a). With improved camera performance, smoother operation, and handy new widgets.To update, head to Settings > System > System Update pic.twitter.com/5HcP3BaOOiMarch 11, 2024 See more

On the other hand, the performance improvements include enhancements to background app performance; the touchscreen experience will also see some improvements. Haptic feedback has new nifty adjustments with the addition of new levels. Nothing says users should also experience overall refinements across the user interface and animations in the Nothing OS 2.5.3.

The full changelog further showcases the bug fixes with the latest release, which includes the reset issue on the Pedometer widget, which apparently was reset after a change in time zones. In certain scenarios, app icons seem to have been missing while unlocking the screen, which is fixed with the latest release.

Similarly, an occasional black screen issue on the lock screen interface and fingerprint unlock issue (while the screen is off) is also addressed.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The other notable improvements with the update comprise new ringtones, sorted compatibility issues with certain charging adapters, improvements in RAW HDR photography, optimized camera OIS/EIS effects, and optimizations for the system's overall stability.

The Nothing Phone 2a is the company's first budget-priced handset. It features impressive specs and overall design for its price segment. It is widely available in regions including the U.K., Europe, Australia, and India. Consumers in the U.S., however, have to apply as developers if they are interested in getting one.