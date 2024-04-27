ChatGPT integration comes to the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 1

What you need to know

Nothing rolls out Nothing OS 2.5.5 and OS 2.5.5.a to Phone 1 and Phone 2a, respectively.

Both bring ChatGPT integration to the devices, which require Ear and Ear a products to use new gestures.

The integration also brings new ChatGPT widgets for the home screen.

Several new features, improvements, and bug fixes come with these new firmware releases.

Nothing rolled out a new update to the Phone 2 last week, bringing ChatGPT integration to the device. This week, the company's other two phones received the same update with Nothing OS 2.5.5.

The integration on the Phone 1 and Phone 2a is similar to what we have seen on the Phone 2. Users still have to install ChatGPT from the Google Play Store, after which Phone 1 and 2a users would then head to the Nothing X app to find the new gesture option to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT. The feature currently works with the Nothing Ear and Ear (a) that were recently launched.

In the accompanying community post, Nothing indicates that previous audio products from the company would also incorporate the functionality soon.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Moreover, new ChatGPT widgets can be added to the home screen for easier access to the AI assistant. Nothing is further adding a new button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up that allows users to paste content to start a conversation in the ChatGPT directly.

Aside from the ChatGPT integration, the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update for the Phone 1 is significant as it brings several new features, improvements, and general fixes. The features comprise a new option to apply the Nothing Icon pack only to the Home Screen "to improve accessibility in the App Drawer."

Further, users can hold app icons while scrolling through pages on the Home Screen if they choose to reorganize icons. Phone 1 users also choose to allow Quick Settings to show up on the Lock Screen. Additionally, they can customize icons on the status bar through Display settings.

The company is also adding a RAM booster feature, although our Jerry Hildenbrand doesn't recommend using these.

The other improvements with the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update on the Phone 1 include the integration of an AI-powered algorithm for auto brightness. Quick Settings tiles have also been reordered as part of accessibility improvements, and the Bluetooth and volume settings experience have also been optimized for a smoother experience.

The other general fixes, per the changelog on the Phone 1 include:

Fixed an issue where Wi-Fi would automatically disconnect.

Resolved a problem causing earbud volume to not sync with the phone's volume.

Resolved an issue where audio would not switch to a connected watch during calls when also connected to an earbud.

Fixed an issue where screenshots did not display the frame or allow entry into the editor.

Resolved a rare problem causing a lack of vibration feedback when swiping sideways to go back on the screen.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The Phone 2a, on the other hand, receives an incremental Nothing OS 2.5.5.a build, which follows the OS 2.5.5 update that was rolled out last week.

Next to the aforementioned ChatGPT integration, the latest update brings improvements to the camera, including color consistency for the primary wide-angle camera and portrait brightness in HDR scenes that are based on user skin tones.

An abnormal noise issue in portrait mode has been fixed, and the camera app's starting performance also sees improvements, as Nothing says it had adjusted CPU scheduling strategies.

The other notable changes with the update to Phone 2a comprise optimizations to the visual display of battery levels in the Battery widget for the home screen. There is an enhanced power-saving mode that will keep vibrations for calls and notifications active. The AI-powered algorithm for auto-brightness is also seen on the Phone 2a.

You can read the full details about the Nothing Phone 2a update on Nothing's community forum.