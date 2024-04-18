Nothing Phone 2 update brings ChatGPT integration, new camera features

What you need to know

Nothing has started rolling out its 2.5.5 OS version to all Phone 2 users in a "staggered" manner.

The patch debuts Nothing's ChatGPT integration on the Phone 2, bringing with it voice conversation functionality with the latest Ear and Ear (a) buds.

Version 2.5.5 includes Ultra XDR for the Phone 2 camera and an HDR switcher for its Photo and Portraits modes among several more features.

Nothing is starting its "staggered" rollout of its OS 2.5.5 update for the latest Phone 2 flagship.

As detailed by Nothing, the OS 2.5.5 update brings the company's integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT software. The rollout brings a new gesture users can find in Nothing X that lets them begin a voice conversation via the recently announced Ear and Ear (a) devices. The post adds that support for this feature is "coming soon" for Nothing's other audio products.

Version 2.5.5 also brings a new ChatGPT widget for the home screen that will let users launch the AI bot in "different modes." A new button has been added to screenshots and the clipboard that lets users pop its contents directly into ChatGPT.

The Nothing Phone 2 is picking up several features, beginning with Ultra XDR within the camera settings. The camera app now displays an HDR switcher for its Photo and Portrait modes.

Other features include a RAM booster within the system settings, a Ring mode option for sounds, and a new Recorder widget. Users are gaining a battery widget, which Nothing hopes will help better manage the device's power.

The changelog states the following bug fixes round out the patch:

Enhanced system stability, NFC functionality, and Wi-Fi connection stability.

Optimised animations for smoother widget and app openings.

Improved clarity of album cover display in the Music Player widget.

Resolved flickering when launching apps from Quick Settings on the lock screen.

Resolved flickering issues on the AOD interface.

Addressed abnormal lock screen wallpaper display when swiping-to-unlock is interrupted.

As previously stated, the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update is rolling out in a staggered manner to all Phone 2 owners. The company states that while every user will not see the update simultaneously, it allows them to catch problems if they arise.

The latest update arrives two weeks after the Phone picked up its 2.5.3 update, which included Nothing's April 2024 security patch. The update brought better icon organization while scrolling through pages. System stability and improvements to the device's animations were among the update's notes, as well. Curiously, it seems there's more to do with the Phone 2's animations, as the 2.5.5 update brings in more tweaks.

The latest Nothing OS update arrived on the mid-range Phone 2a on April 16. The device picked up camera changes that should help its color saturation, better optimization for blur accuracy, and overall clarity.