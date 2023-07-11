The Nothing Phone (2) arrives and seeks harmony with its refined aesthetics and 2.0 OS

What you need to know

The Nothing Phone (2) launches with a 6.7-inch OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz to 1z refresh rate.

The device's dual 50MP rear camera array has been upgraded to the Sony IMX890 with advanced 18-bit ISP and Advanced HDR.

The Phone (2)'s 4,700mAh battery can obtain a 50% charge in twenty minutes through its wired fast-charging capabilities.

Consumers can preorder the device on July 11 at a starting price of $599.

The Nothing Phone (2) has had its day and with its launch event behind us, we've now gained a full picture of the new device.

The London-based company has worked to further improved on the recognizable design of its smartphone through "enhanced aesthetics, achieved through a harmonized and symmetrical design." The Nothing Phone (2) features an edge-to-edge 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO alongside an adaptive 120Hz to 1z refresh rate. The brand has brought in a more comfortable in-hand feel, giving the Phone (2) a 1mm thinner midframe and a pillowed glass back.

Internally, the Phone (2) contains the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform.

Flipping it over, the Phone (2) continues to feature a dual 50MP camera array much like its predecessor, the Phone (1). However, the Phone (2)'s cameras have been upgraded to the Sony IMX890. Nothing has equipped the latest device with an advanced 18-bit ISP (Image Signal Processor) to process camera data up to "4,000 times more" than the company's previous launch.

The Phone (2)'s improved Advanced HDR lets the device keep an increased amount of complex details about a picture for a higher quality final product. Motion Capture 2.0 is the phone's latest AI software which aids in precise focus and detail for moving targets.

Additionally, the Phone (2) can capture video in 4K resolution at 60fps through its primary rear lens. Action Mode helps to keep things stable when you're moving and users can experience the Phone (2)'s EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for smooth recordings. If you're interested in capturing from the front, the Phone (2)'s center punch-hole selfie camera can record at 1080p at 60fps.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The rear panel is a little more exciting this time around as the Nothing Phone (2)'s Glyph lighting system contains an increased number of segments for added customization and functionality. Nothing states the rear lighting array can serve as a visual countdown, progress tracker for deliveries, and volume checker. If users enable Essential Glyph Notifications, the system will keep the top-right LED segment on until that important notification is addressed.

Users can personalize their Gylph lighting system's lights and the device's sounds to interact with contacts and apps.

The Nothing Phone (2) features a larger 4,700mAh battery which the company's CEO Carl Pei confirmed a couple of months ago. Today, Nothing informs that pairing this larger battery with the chosen Qualcomm chip should provide users with fast performance and greater power longevity. The Phone (2) can charge wirelessly, although its wired charging method is said to provide a 50% charge in just twenty minutes.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Global users looking to get a hand on the Phone (2) will find it featuring the Nothing OS 2.0 software right out of the box. Nothing states this software is designed to "reduce distractions and encourage intentional smartphone use..." Nothing OS 2.0 will let users experience a new monochrome color scheme and the option to remove app names for a cleaner design. The company has designed its latest iteration with new home and lock screen widgets so users can hop into what they're looking for quickly without needing to open an entire app to do so.

Optimizations for the latest software on the Phone (2) are said to make apps open "twice as fast" on the new device.

Users will also find new options to customize their device's grid, widget size, and color schemes while also obtaining new folder layouts and illustrated covers.

Nothing states it has remained committed to its efforts in sustainability. With that, the company informs that the Phone (2) has achieved a 5kg reduction in CO2. The phone's mid-frame, buttons, and SIM tray tip have all been crafted from 100% recycled aluminum.

The Nothing Phone (2) is available in white and dark gray with RAM/internal storage variants of 8/128GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. These variants have obtained starting prices of $599, $699, and $799, respectively in the U.S.

Consumers in the U.S., UK, and the EU can begin pre-ordering the Phone (2) on July 11 at 11:30 am ET at nothing.tech.

Moreover, U.S. customers can get the Phone (2) a little early on July 13 by heading over to 69 Gansevoort St. New York, NY 10014. The store will be open from 7 to 10 pm ET. Keep in mind: the device is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you'd rather wait, the Nothing Phone (2) will hit global shelves on July 17 at 4 am ET.