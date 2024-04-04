My favorite cheap Android phone is currently 50% OFF at Best Buy, months before Prime Day

The OnePlus Nord N30 was already an excellent phone for the price, but a Best Buy deal has just come along to make the cheap phone even cheaper. Grab an unlocked N30 through the retailer today and you'll score a straight $50 discount, knocking the price of the phone down to just $249.99, no strings attached. If you choose to activate the phone through a carrier on Best Buy's site, you'll save an additional $100, resulting in total savings of $150. That's 50% off!

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Foneplus-nord-n30-5g-128gb-unlocked-chromatic-gray%2F6543735.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $299.99 $249.99 unlocked or $149.99 with activation at Best Buy Buy the unlocked Nord N30 from Best Buy and you'll score $50 off straight away, while activating the phone today will result in a whopping $150 of savings. Either way you're getting an exceptionally affordable phone with a Snapdragon processor, great battery life, and 8GB of RAM. You even get a 3.5mm headphone jack! Price comparison: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C22BRGLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Amazon - $249.99 | <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Fn30-5g" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">OnePlus - $299.99

✅Recommended if: you want an awesome phone for under $300; you prioritize battery life and software features in your devices; you want the OnePlus experience for less cash.

❌Skip this deal if: you can increase your budget to around $400-$500 (there are some considerably better phones in that price range).

For as little as $150 with activation, you'll be getting a versatile Android phone with surprisingly smooth performance, loads of battery life with lightning-fast charging, and a vibrant, 6.7-inch 120Hz display. As we describe in our 4.5/5-star review, the Nord N30 5G also comes with a few extra goodies you may not expect, such as a 3.5mm headphone jack and all of the useful OxygenOS software features found in OnePlus' more expensive phones.

With that being said, the OnePlus Nord N30 is nearing its first birthday, so its status as the best Android phone under $300 is currently in question (looking at you, Samsung Galaxy A25). You might also get better bang for your buck if you spend a little more on the new Nothing Phone (2a) or the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. But if you want a dirt cheap phone under 300 bucks right now, the Nord N30 is one of the best options, especially if you activate through Best Buy today.