The Motorola Razr 3 looks to be a creaseless folding wonder

What you need to know

A new leak from Evleaks on Twitter shows a potential Motorola Razr 3 being held.

The design of the phone matches up with earlier leaks, which shows a more Galaxy Z Flip 3-like design than the first two Motorola Razr foldables.

Motorola appears to have kept the creaseless folding screen as well as the larger outer display.

As we approach the 2-year anniversary of the release of the Motorola Razr 5G, the leaks for the third-generation foldable phone from Motorola just keep cropping up. This time around, we're getting to see the phone in motion, including that creaseless inner display, larger outer display, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The leak, as can be seen in the Twitter (opens in new tab) post below, comes from famous leaker Evleaks and showcases a phone with the codename "Maven" in the most animated imagery of the device we've seen yet. Maven is thought to be the code name of what could eventually be called the Motorola Razr 3 (opens in new tab). Like the previous-generation Razr, this one looks to have no visible crease on the foldable (opens in new tab) display when in the open position.

Hello, Maven. pic.twitter.com/xV7SbQYzrxMay 24, 2022 See more

Previously, Motorola released an original vers (opens in new tab)ion with hinge issues in early 2020, then followed it up with the Motorola Razr 5G in late Summer 2020 with a creaseless display and 5G internals.

Based on this GIF and other leaks, it looks like the Motorola Razr 3 will sport a more modern design (opens in new tab) in lieu of the retro throwback design of the first two models. Not only that, but Motorola is purportedly putting (opens in new tab) the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (opens in new tab) — that's Qualcomm's upcoming high-end chipset — inside. That would make this the first-ever high-end Motorola foldable phone since previous generations lacked high-end chipsets and cameras.

Right now, there's no word on when Motorola might announce it but, given that we're nearly upon that 2-year anniversary of the launch of the second-generation Motorola Razr 5G — that's in September — it wouldn't be surprising to see Motorola hold a late-Summer event to make an announcement.