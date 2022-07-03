Motorola's next flagship Android phone will have surprising camera specs

What you need to know

Motorola has teased the camera specs of its next flagship smartphone.

The Moto X30 Pro's camera module will use three different focal lengths.

The upcoming device will apparently not include an ultra-wide lens.

Leaks and rumors about Motorola's next flagship phone first emerged earlier this year, but they've since been few and far between. A new leak is now trying to build hype for the upcoming premium handset, courtesy of Motorola itself.

Motorola's upcoming flagship Android phone will boast camera specs that you've never seen before. The Chinese firm took to Weibo (opens in new tab) to share a few camera details for its next flagship, the Moto X30 Pro (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). The Moto X30 Pro's camera module will have three different focal lengths: a 35mm primary lens, a 50mm portrait lens, and an 85mm telephoto snapper.

This could be the Motorola Frontier that figured in leaks earlier this year, which will supposedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

These camera specs are unlike anything else we've seen in the best Android phones. The norm has been slapping a triple or quad-camera setup onto the back of a phone, featuring wide, telephoto (or macro), and ultrawide lenses. Motorola is obviously drifting away from that camp.

(Image credit: Motorola / Weibo)

Furthermore, the Moto X30 Pro could also have a huge camera sensor to go with its unconventional focal lengths. In February, a leak claimed that the Motorola Frontier would include a 200MP Isocell HP1 sensor from Samsung. A month later, we got our best look yet at the sensor.

The new teaser highlights Motorola's attempt to break away from the typical camera module found on many of the best Android camera phones, including the Google Pixel 6 series and Samsung Galaxy S22 devices.

Motorola recently confirmed that a new phone with a 200MP camera will be unveiled in July, so it won't be long before we see how the Moto X30 Pro or Frontier stacks up against the competition.