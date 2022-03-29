Motorola Frontier leak puts 200MP camera front and center in new live image

What you need to know

Motorola is expected to launch a premium flagship smartphone later this year.

The device has apparently been spotted in a live image, showing off the 200MP primary camera sensor.

The camera reporteldly uses an ISOCELL sensor built by Samsung.

Motorola recently launched the new Edge+, which overall failed to impress, despite its modern design, high-refresh-rate display, and handy optional Smart Stylus. However, Motorola has something else up its sleeve, and we just caught a glimpse of its hallmark feature.

The Motorola "Frontier" has been rumored for some time as a true flagship from the Lenovo-owned company. Rumors have pointed to the flagship sporting a massive 200MP primary camera, and we've seen renders of the device. Now, a new image has emerged from Weibo (via SamMobile) showing off the camera lens up close.

The Motorola Frontier is allegedly pictured with a 200MP camera module, OIS, and an f/2.2 aperture. (Image credit: Weibo via SamMobile)

The large sensor is quite hard to miss and somewhat resembles the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro. You can see on the side "200MP HP1," which seems to confirm that this is the same 200MP ISOCELL sensor that Samsung launched last year. The sensor was announced in September, but we've yet to see it in any of the best Android phones this year. However, everything points to Motorola being the first to feature the sensor when this phone is launched.

Rumors suggest we'll see the Frontier launch this summer, perhaps in July, although it's unclear what the device will be marketed as. Other rumored specs include a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a 4,500mAh battery with 125W charging, and up to 12GB and 256GB of RAM and storage. The other cameras are rumored to be a 50MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto.

So far, the specs sound very promising, and the phone looks well-designed. Given the disappointment that was the Motorola Edge+ (2022), the rumored Motorola Frontier couldn't come sooner.