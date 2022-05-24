Motorola teases July launch of a new Android phone with insane camera specs

What you need to know

Motorola has confirmed the launch schedule of an upcoming phone with a 200MP camera in July.

Based on previous rumors and leaks, this could be the device codenamed "Frontier."

It will most likely be a flagship device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Motorola is set to take the wraps off a new premium Android phone in July with a 200MP camera sensor, which suggests we may be seeing the long-rumored Motorola "Frontier" this summer.

As spotted by GSMArena, the Lenovo-owned company has teased the upcoming launch via a Weibo post, touting the phone's camera as the "new benchmark for image experience." The phone's official name is unknown, but the codename is, of course, not unfamiliar to anyone who has been following Motorola news in recent times.

Motorola Frontier first appeared on the rumor mill late last year, with leaker Ice universe claiming that it would be the first to use Samsung's huge camera sensor. This means it could launch a 200MP camera phone before other OEMs like Xiaomi and even Samsung itself.

The teaser does not provide many details. That said, recent rumors suggest that it would comprise a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto sensor from Sony.

Renders of the phone have also leaked multiple times in recent months. A leak in February, courtesy of Evan Blass, gave us our best look yet at its huge camera sensor, featuring an Isocell HP1 sensor from Samsung. It's also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, per multiple reports.

(Image credit: Motorola / Weibo)

In terms of appearance, the upcoming phone appears to have a completely new design that looks nothing like any of Motorola's previous models. Curves abound on the back and the display, which is said to be a 6.67-inch FullHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

In March, a real-world image of the device surfaced, indicating that it was just around the corner. While we don't know when the phone will be available for purchase, it appears to be a worthy competitor to the best Android phones available today.