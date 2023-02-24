Motorola brings two-way satellite connectivity to all with new Bluetooth dongle

What you need to know

The new Motorola Defy Satellite Link gets detailed during MWC 2023.

The company, along with Bullitt Group, brings the ease of satellite connectivity via a Bluetooth accessory for Android and iOS devices.

Users can also use the Bullitt Satellite Messenger for sending messages using geostationary satellites, sharing location data, and an SOS Assist option.

Motorola debuts its efforts in bringing satellite communications to smartphones with ease.

According to a Bullitt Group press release, both the rugged device producer and the Lenovo-owned company have partnered to create the Motorola Defy Satellite Link Bluetooth accessory. This dongle delivers satellite connectivity to any Android or iOS device to solve the issues of not having a cellular connection due to a variety of situations. Motorola's satellite connectivity Bluetooth dongle will work in tandem with the new chips MediaTek is currently producing for added support.

Showcased at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link is small and lightweight but delivers a full range of functions like two-way satellite communication, location sharing, and SOS assistance. This satellite hotspot was designed to provide ease and reassurance when trying to contact someone when a typical network is otherwise unavailable.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The accessory is also utilizing the Bullitt Satellite Messenger. Users will be connected to geostationary satellites for affordable and continuous international coverage so long as there is a clear view of the sky. With the Bullite Satellite Messenger app, users can send text messages to another person. If they do not have the corresponding app, the recipient will receive an SMS message instead.

Recipients will not be charged for a message, but the sender will be charged as part of their subscribed plan. SOS Assist is also included in the satellite messaging plans, with 24/7 access to emergency responders beginning at $4.99 a month.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link features an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating alongside a 600mAh battery. The accessory will be available for purchase beginning in April 2023 for $99, and you can sign up now for pre-order details.

Motorola is also prepping for the launch of its upcoming Defy 2 smartphone with satellite connectivity built into the device. The new phone uses the Bullitt Satellite Messenger in conjunction with the MediaTek-produced chips. The Motorola Defy 2 is touted as a rugged 5G smartphone with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The device is strengthened by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 2.2GHz processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. With a 5,000mAh battery, the Defy2 provides 15W fast charging for up to two days of power. On its back, the Defy2 contains a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Unfortunately, the Motorola Defy 2 will launch with Android 12 out of the box but has an update lifespan of two additional OS updates beyond what it ships with. The Motorola Defy 2 will launch in Q2 2023 for $599, and you can sign up now for preorder details.