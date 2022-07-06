Moto X30 Pro to equip Samsung ISOCELL HP1 primary sensor

What you need to know

Moto X30 Pro is an upcoming flagship phone from Motorola.

The launch teaser came out a week ago, suggesting an imminent launch.

A new post from the company confirms that it will equip the 1/1.22-inch camera sensor.

Motorola's Moto X30 Pro is the next flagship smartphone that will soon hit the markets in China. The rumors regarding the smartphone have been on the web for quite some time. The manufacturer has now started teasing what to expect from the upcoming flagship smartphone. The emphasis of those initial teasers is on its camera, and this time Motorola is opting for an ISOCELL HP 1 sensor.

(Image credit: Motorola/via Weibo)

Lenovo China Mobile GM - Chen Jin first revealed this information on his personal Weibo account (h/t GSMArena). Motorola also indicated similar information on its Weibo account.

At the same time, both posts don't directly indicate that it's a Samsung's ISOCELL HP 1 sensor, but they do note it will be a 1/1.22-inch sensor.

Last year, the ISOCELL HP1 came in as the industry-first 200MP resolution sensor based on 0.64 µm-pixels and new pixel-binning technology, ChameleonCell. The sensor is further capable of capturing 8K videos at 30fps.

(Image credit: Samsung)

This makes the upcoming Moto X30 Pro the first smartphone featuring a 200MP primary camera. This is similar to a previous leak that came early this year, which suggested a flagship device named Motorola Frontier is coming, and it would feature a 200MP primary lens.

Motorola first teased the Moto X30 Pro's camera specifications not long ago. It suggested that the primary camera would have three focal lengths: a 35mm primary lens, a 50mm portrait lens, and an 85mm telephoto snapper.

(Image credit: Motorola / Weibo)

The earlier leak also suggested a 125W charging capability next to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It seems that the leak is coming true, at least to some extent. Because this will likely be a flagship device, it's also likely that it will have the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset.

GSMArena further hints a 4500mAh battery is expected with the device alongside a 6.67-inch OLED display featuring a 144Hz refresh rate.

With the ISOCELL HP 1 sensor likely to make its way with the Motorola flagship, we can expect other Android manufacturers to follow suit and this will include the best Android devices.

Samsung already has an updated 200MP ISOCELL HP 3 sensor aimed to feature in the Galaxy S23 series. This week, Xiaomi unveiled the 12S Ultra smartphone with a substantial 50MP 1-inch sensor (Sony IMX989) backed by Leica.