Our favorite 2023 budget Moto phone is $100 off for Prime Day

Pretty much all of Motorola's 2023 lineup is discounted for Prime Day, as you can see on this Deal page. But choosing a Moto phone can be overwhelming when you have so many options, often with similar-sounding names but very different specs under the hood. So we're here to point you in the right direction with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), currently $100 off.

Not to be confused with the non-5G Moto G Stylus 2023 (also discounted), the Moto G Stylus 5G is one of our favorite phones this year. Our reviewer gushed about the 120Hz display, near-flagship performance for gaming, a day-and-a-half of battery life per charge with active use, rich stereo speakers, NFC support, and surprisingly good camera quality.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023: $400 $299.99 at Amazon Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 6GB of RAM, this "budget" phone looks and performs closer to a Motorola Edge but at a lower price. Plus, you get the experience of using a stylus that Galaxy S23 Ultra users love — only for nearly a grand less. You even get perks like expandable storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack that most phones these days lack.

You can see our Moto G Stylus 5G review for more info on all the ways it impressed us. It's not perfect — it's only water-repellant rather than resistant, and only gets one OS update to Android 14 — but getting a 6.6-inch 120Hz display with the power to benefit from it is a rare perk! Plenty of mid-range phones like the Pixel 7a still stick to 90Hz.

Even though we list this phone on our collection of best cheap Android phones, you can find cheaper Motorola Prime Day phone deals as well, if you can compromise further on specs.

For instance, if you don't need 5G, we gave the Moto G Stylus (2023) a 3.5/5 review compared to the 4-star Stylus 5G; it's a true budget phone that's just a couple of months old, so snagging one for $30 off already is a pretty sweet deal.

Moto G Stylus 2023: $200 $169.99 at Amazon At this price point, all you can ask for is competence, and Motorola delivers. It has a 90Hz display with performance that's "good enough at this price" for everyday use, our reviewer assures. The 50MP camera has respectable color saturation and dynamic range, and the battery life impresses. You just have to accept a downgrade in performance and display resolution for a lower price.

We'll also point you towards the Moto G Power 5G (2023), which has similar performance and specs to the Stylus 5G 2023 — including a 120Hz FHD display and 5,000mAh battery. It's only a slight downgrade in key areas, making it a less bitter pill to swallow if the Stylus 5G is tempting you.

Moto G Power 5G (2023): $300 $249.99 at Amazon For this relatively new phone, $50 off is a pretty good deal, among the lowest we've seen. With Android 13 built-in, an attractive design, and plenty of perks you don't typically see on a $300 phone, the Moto G Power 5G is worth considering.

Looking for more phone deals? Check out our Prime Day 2023 phone hub for more offers, including a few more from Motorola!

More Prime Day 2023

Be sure to pick up a Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) case to protect your phone. Since it's Prime Day, we expect you'll find some pretty affordable options!