Limited time offer: this Verizon sale could get you a free Google Pixel 6

Another great Verizon sale has just come down the pipeline, and this one comes bearing gifts in the form of free smartphones. It's part of a Verizon flash sale that just launched yesterday: buy a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro before April 20th and Verizon will give you a second phone for free or with a serious discount.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals happen fairly often and we share Verizon deals all the time, but few are as generous as this short-term promotion. It works like this:



First, choose a phone from the list of eligible devices and select payment over 36 months with an Unlimited plan.

Then simply purchase a second phone with the same plan, add a new line, and Verizon will hook you up with $700 in promo credits spread over 36 months

The value of those promo credits equals the retail price of the Pixel 6, making that phone totally free, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get a hefty discount of over 75% off.

Both the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro impressed us with their elegant designs and smooth-as-butter performance, but those aren't the only devices involved in the Verizon flash sale. The same BOGO offer extends to the Apple iPhone SE, the Apple iPad mini, and several other devices, so you may want to take a look if you're a fan of Apple products.

Verizon deal of the day

Google Pixel 6: Buy one, get one FREE with a new line and eligible data plan at Verizon Until April 20th, if you buy a Google Pixel 6 from Verizon and meet the purchase requirements, the carrier will give you promo credits over 36 months that you can spend on a second device. The Pixel 6 wowed us with its sophisticated design and exceptional camera, and it received high marks for its vivid OLED display and smooth performance delivered by the new Google Tensor chip. The Pixel 6 usually retails at $599 for the 128GB version and $699 if you upgrade to 256GB.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Buy one, get one $700 off with a new line and eligible data plan at Verizon Just like the offer detailed above, if you buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro then pick up another with a new line and eligible data plan, Verizon will give you $700 in promo credits spread over 36 months. This brings the total price of the Pro down to $199 for the 128GB version, a hefty discount of over 75%. The deal only lasts until April 20 though, so don't wait too long. The Pixel 6 Pro is like an elevated version of the Pixel 6, complete with a generous 6.7-inch display, 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging capabilities. The Pro usually starts at $899 for the base 128GB version, $999 for 256GB, and $1,099 if you opt for 512GB of storage.

Once you pick out your pair of Pixels, you'll want to protect your investment with some high-quality cases. Check out our roundup of the best Google Pixel 6 cases and Google Pixel 6 Pro cases so you can rest easy knowing your new devices are safe.