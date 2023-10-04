iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: What's new besides USB-C?

iPhone 15 Pro View at Visible View at Amazon View at Verizon Wireless Now with USB-C Apple bumped the iPhone 15 Pro's hardware beyond the Lightning port. You've got a faster, better processor, a new customizable button, more RAM, UWB 2, a newer 48MP primary lens, and a lot of other changes. If you want to access USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, this is the iPhone to get. For USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

This may be Android Central, but that doesn't mean we can't help you choose between the iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro. Whether you're considering an upgrade or planning to switch to Apple's ecosystem, there's a lot to consider when making this decision.

On the surface, it may seem like not much has changed in the iPhone 15 Pro beyond the USB-C port. However, a closer look at both iOS phones' specs sheets says otherwise. You'll notice things like an updated processor, RAM, and newer internals. So, which phone has the upper hand over the other? Let's find out!

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: What's the same?

Undeniably, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have a lot in common. Before dissecting and analyzing the factors that separate them, let's knock the similarities out of the way.

Both this generation and the last-gen iPhone Pro models have the same 6.1-inch 120Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2,556 x 1,179 screen resolution. The battery and charging specs remain untouched, as do the stereo speakers and the design for the most part. You also get the same NVMe memory variants, not including the RAM options.

Also, both iPhone Pro devices lack a SIM slot in North America.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro OS iOS 17 iOS 16, upgradeable to iOS 17 Colors Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium Deep Purple, Space Black, Silver, Gold Screen Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Screen Resolution 2,556 x 1,179 2,556 x 1,179 Screen Type Super Retina XDR OLED Super Retina XDR OLED Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor A17 Pro A16 Bionic RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (not expandable) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (not expandable) Rear camera 1 48MP f/1.78, 24mm, 28mm and 35mm focal length, sensor-shift OIS, Dolby Vision 4K at 60fps, ProRes video, 2x telephoto 48MP f/1.8, 1.22um pixels, sensor-shift OIS Rear camera 2 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 120-degree FoV 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 1.4um pixels, 120-degree FoV Rear camera 3 12MP f/2.8 OIS, 77mm focal length, 3x optical zoom, 15x digital zoom 12MP f/2.8 telephoto, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front camera 12MP f/1.9, autofocus, 4K at 60fps 12 MP f/1.9 autofocus, 4K at 60fps video Speakers Stereo with Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio Stereo Speakers with Spatial Audio Battery & Charging 3,200mAh, 20W wired fast charging, 15W MagSafe wireless charging 3,200mAh, 20W wired fast charging, 15W MagSafe wireless charging Connectivity Global 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB 2, Thread, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Global 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, UWB, Emergency SOS (NA) Ingress Protection IP68 dust and water resistance, 6 meters for 30 minutes IP68 dust and water resistance, 6 meters for 30 minutes Size 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25mm 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9mm Weight 187 grams 206 grams

Most of the cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro are shared by its predecessor. This does not include the main camera, even though both lenses have a 48MP resolution. However, the 12MP telephoto and ultrawide lenses are the same across both Pro variants.

Other similarities between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro include Global 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC support. The iPhone 15 Pro runs iOS 17 out of the box and is good for at least five more years of major platform updates. You can update the iPhone 14 Pro to iOS 17 right away too, but it's down for one less year of platform updates. There are plenty of SOS and emergency features in both devices.

Even the launch price of both phones was the same, starting at $999 for locked models. Now that the iPhone 14 Pro is older and officially discontinued, you can grab a refurbished unit for around $899 or less. Brand-new models can be bought from third-party retailers as well, at least until stock runs out.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: What's new?

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It is impossible to talk about the new-fangled iPhone 15 Pro and not mention the switch to USB-C. This forced change came about because of an EU mandate. Apple decided to comply with the EU, but its application was sort of sloppy. That's because the base and Plus models of the iPhone 15 series rock ancient USB 2.0 ports.

Thankfully, the iPhone 15 Pro comes with USB 3, or more specifically, USB 3.2 Gen 2. This Type-C port supports 10Gbps data transfer speeds, DisplayPort, and faster charging, as long as you use the right cable with your iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, comes with the signature Lightning port.

Another major change this time around is the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro. This fully customizable key can be assigned various shortcuts, making it highly versatile and functional. On the iPhone 14 Pro, you get a physical mute switch instead. We can't help but agree with Apple on this one; the Action button is far more useful than the mute toggle.

Underneath the hood, the 15 series iPhone rocks the latest 3nm A17 Pro chipset with a 6‑core CPU, 6‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine. Paired with 8GB of RAM — 2GB more than last year's Pro model — and newer chips such as UWB 2 and Wi-Fi 6E, the iPhone 15 Pro is undoubtedly a better-performing device compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, there have been reports of overheating issues in the 15 Pro that were not present in the last-gen 14 Pro.

The newer 48MP camera shoots better images and video footage. The difference isn't going to be monumentally different between the 15 Pro and the 14 Pro, but you'll certainly notice that the novel device delivers noticeably better results. What's cool is that the newer 15 Pro captures images at 24MP by default and captures photos in Dolby Vision. The latest hardware of the iPhone 15 Pro also takes advantage of the camera setup better, despite most of the lenses being largely unchanged.

Finally, the materials used to build the iPhone 15 Pro are much lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro, making it 19 grams lighter. The aerospace-grade titanium material used in the 15 Pro's constructions gets the credit for this. Meanwhile, you get a surgical-grade stainless steel build on the older iPhone 14 Pro which is heavier but less durable than titanium.

You can grab the iPhone 15 Pro in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium shades. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro comes in Deep Purple, Space Black, Silver, and Gold hues. There's no Deep Purple shade this year, which is a bummer.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Which one is better?

(Image credit: Apple)

They might look the same at first glance, but the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro have subtle design differences and a different in-hand feel because of their weights. The gear packed within the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium chassis is updated and undoubtedly better than the stuff powering the iPhone 14 Pro.

Factoring in the new camera features, a larger 48MP sensor with Dolby Vision and 24MP images, the customizable Action button, and the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with 10Gbps data transfer speeds, there's nothing stopping us from recommending the older iPhone 14 Pro over the iPhone 15 Pro. The only issues to be wary of are the heating problems that can allegedly be fixed via a software update.

Apple simplified the battle of the iPhone 15 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro by taking the latter out of the competition. Yu can't even buy the 14 Pro from Apple anymore, and it's due to receive fewer updates compared to the 15 Pro.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone and are considering the Pro model, go for the 15 Pro with USB-C. You'll enjoy the latest Apple silicone and compatibility with all the best USB-C accessories. However, if you're an iPhone 14 Pro owner and possess a lot of Lightning port accessories, don't waste your efforts. These updates aren't worth upgrading for just yet. Maybe the iPhone 16 Pro will be a better, more radically different iPhone worth upgrading to.

