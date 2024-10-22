Hey, Samsung fans! The Galaxy A35 5G just crashed back to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

Tons of cheap phone deals are available this time of year, including this excellent discount on one of our favorite affordable picks from Samsung. For a limited time, Amazon has cut 25% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, marking $100 in savings on an already inexpensive phone. Although it's an economy-level phone, the A35 is well-liked for its good-looking 6.5-inch display, decent battery life, and its inclusion of four years of Android updates. It's certainly nothing special if you're looking for peak performance, but those wanting a decent phone at a low price point might appreciate this deal.

An A+ deal on the A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is currently $100 off at Amazon, representing a 25% discount on a phone that's already pretty reasonably priced. This phone is a pretty basic device overall, sporting a solid battery life and a nice AMOLED display—especially given the price. If you're already a fan of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem and you're looking for a phone that won't break the bank, this might just be your stop. Price comparison: Best Buy - $324.99 | Walmart - $339.92

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a super affordable phone that doesn't compromise too much; battery life is a major selling point for you; you want a device that's going to come with years of Android updates.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a phone with top-tier performance; you want something with a headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is a no-frills, budget-friendly phone. That's why we've chosen it as our top pick for the best cheap Android phone for Galaxy fans, and this price makes it look even more appealing. We love the A35's 6.5-inch AMOLED display, which sports a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as its solid battery life backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

This phone also comes with 128GB of storage, a microSD port for expandable storage of up to 1TB, and four years of Android updates.

While we do like the A35, it's worth noting that you can't expect it to perform as well as Samsung's premium offerings. Performance certainly isn't going to blow anyone away with just 6GB of RAM and the Exynos 1380 processor, but this is a price point that's truly hard to beat for what's being offered.