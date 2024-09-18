Google's Circle to Search might soon break out of its Pixel and Galaxy bubble

What you need to know

Circle to Search is rumored to expand to the Xiaomi 14T series and other Android phones.

A leak reveals Xiaomi 14T will be one of the first to feature Circle to Search, with more Gemini-powered AI features like AI Notes and AI Interpreter.

Xiaomi’s big launch event is set for September 26 to reveal the 14T and 14 Pro.

Circle to Search debuted on Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 phones. After rolling out to other Galaxy and Pixel models, it's now tipped to arrive on more Android phones, including Xiaomi's 14T series.

In his recent review of the TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, our own Nicholas Sutrich mentioned that Circle to Search is expected to arrive on the foldable phone in October.

According to a fresh leak from SpillSomeBeans (via 9to5Google), promotional materials for the upcoming Xiaomi 14T series reveal that Circle to Search will be integrated into the device too. This means the Xiaomi 14T might be one of the first to get this AI feature.

Xiaomi is expected to hold a big European event set for September 26 to unveil the 14T and 14 Pro. These new devices are likely to include Gemini-powered features like AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI subtitles, and AI Voice Recorder.

It's not entirely surprising to see Circle to Search expand to other Android phone models. It fits perfectly with Google’s plan to get this feature on over 200 million Android devices by the end of the year, and ditching the Samsung and Pixel exclusivity is a key step to making that happen.

After the Xiaomi 14T reveal, it’s likely we’ll see Circle to Search and other Gemini-powered AI features make their way to more of Xiaomi’s flagship phones, like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The leaked promo materials also reveal some juicy details about the Xiaomi 14T’s hardware. The phone is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. It’ll likely pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging to keep you going all day.

Plus, it’s expected to follow Xiaomi’s trend of partnerships with Leica, featuring a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP IMX906 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is rumored to come with a faster Dimensity 9300+ SoC and a boost in camera tech with a 50MP Sony Light Fusion 900 sensor.

By packing in features like Circle to Search, the Xiaomi 14T series is shaping up to be a serious player in the crowded smartphone market.