What you need to know

Google updated its list of "certified" Pixel phone screen protectors that shouldn't interfere with the Fingerprint Unlock method.

The brands and products listed for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL include Spigen, Caseology, OtterBox, and more.

Google says users should wait until the protector is on their display before setting up their fingerprint.

Google has published a new support document to help its Pixel phone owners with an annoying, but easy-to-fix problem (hopefully).

The company recently updated its certified screen protectors document with information on which are best for the Pixel 9 series. While many users search for the best ways to protect their devices from physical harm, some items can hinder the performance of the display. Google says it's "Made for Google screen protectors are tested to ensure compatibility with Pixel phones."

Certain non-certified screen protectors can mess with the Fingerprint Unlock method, causing recurring failures.

Google says users looking to purchase a certified screen protector for its Pixel 9 series must ensure there are no air bubbles when applying. This may cause additional problems with the fingerprint sensor. Moreover, Google advises users to wait to setup Fingerprint Unlock until after the screen protector has been applied. In short, this is said to "help the sensor recognize you."

Below is a complete list of screen protector brands and product SKUs that are certified to work with the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

BigBen: FGMGPIXEL9PORIG

BigBen: FGOGPIXEL9PORIG

BigBen: PEGLASSPIXEL9P

Case-Mate: CM053810

Cesium (Blu Element): 118-2737

Mous: TEM-A0825-CLRGLS-000-W1

OtterBox: 77-95656

Power Support: GPCK-22(SB-A080-GAGG/SMFG)

Spigen: AGL08445

Caseology: AGL08497

Zagg/Mophie: 200114439

Zagg/Mophie: 200314517

Zagg/Mophie: 200114443

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro see the same supported/certified brands; however, the product SKUs differ. Consumers should look for Spigen (AGL08442), Caseology (AGL08496), and Zagg/Morphie (200114438, 200314516, and 200114442).

While these have been "tested" and "certified," Google says there's still a chance Fingerprint Unlock might have an off day. If issues persist even with one of these products, the company suggests you re-enroll your fingerprint or switch over to Face Unlock, instead.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for something for your Pixel 9 Pro Fold, there's a compiled list of the best screen protectors — which might interest you.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Google rolled out its huge March 2025 feature drop for Pixels. There was quite a bit available for phones, such as scam detection measures for the Messages and Phone app. Google also expanded its Satellite SOS feature to more places like Europe and Canada.