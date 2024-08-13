Best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold screen protectors 2024

The mighty successor to the Pixel Fold is here and it is a big one. You need the best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold screen protectors to keep such a large foldable intact and unscathed. Everyday use can cause scratches, nicks, and even bumps on the screen. Only a decent screen guard can thwart such wear and tear.

Lucky for you, we have gathered all the best screen protectors for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold right here. There aren't internal screen protectors available just yet, but stay tuned because we update this list regularly. As soon as some good options hit the market, we'll add them here.

Protect and preserve your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Best overall The Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Tempered Glass Screen Protector is cheap and trustworthy, a great combination. You get three tempered glass screen protectors for the 9 Pro Fold's external screen, each one being hydrophobic, oleophobic, and scratch-proof. IQShield Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2-Pack Clear Film View at Amazon Best film IQShield's Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2-Pack Clear Film includes two pieces of high-grade, anti-bubble films that can self-heal from minor scratches and bumps. IQShield gives you a reassuring lifetime replacement warranty, which is fantastic for the price. Skinomi Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2-Pack Anti-Glare Matte Film View at Amazon Best matte Not a fan of glossy screen guards? You'll love the Skinomi Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 2-Pack Anti-Glare Matte Film. This matte TPU film deflects glare, thwarts fingerprint smudges, and self-heals from tiny abrasions. It's made of a tough military-grade elastic polymer. Caseology Snap Fit for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Check Amazon Best installation frame Caseology's Snap Fit kit for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold includes two very high-quality tempered glass units and a comprehensive self-installation frame. You don't have to worry about positioning or bubbles getting under the screen protector thanks to the frame. Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Pixel 9 Pro Fold - 2 Pack View at Amazon Best case-friendly Spigen makes the best phone cases, so it only makes sense that the brand makes the most case-friendly screen protector for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The GlasTR EZ FIT two-pack gives you a duo of durable tempered glass protectors with 9H hardness and an oleophobic coating on top to repel solids and liquids. DeltaShield Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Military-Grade Clear TPU Film View at Amazon Best alternative film DeltaShield isn't as well known as some of the other brands in this roundup, but it has great reviews from customers. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Military-Grade Clear TPU Film promises anti-yellowing technology, self-healing capabilities, high clarity, and a fingerprint-repelling coat on top.

Screen protecting is serious business

The behemoth Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has two large screens. While you do get factory-installed screen protectors out of the box, the external one isn't good enough for everyday use. It's best to replace that with a durable screen guard of your choosing, be it glass or plastic. If you're not a fan of the thickness of glass, TPU films are excellent alternatives.

That being said, nothing can beat the durability and toughness of glass, which is why the Supershieldz 3 Pack Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Tempered Glass Screen Protector is your best bet overall. This three-pack is extremely affordable, but it doesn't skimp out on quality. You get scratch-proofing and both hydrophobic as well as oleophobic coatings to repel solid and liquid particles. This keeps your Pixel 9 Pro Fold's display neat and clean.

Once you've picked the right from the best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold screen protectors, the next step of protecting your device involves more coverage. Invest in a good phone case for your Pixel 9 Pro Fold to prevent dirt from getting in the hinge or scratching up its body.