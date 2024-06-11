Google Pixel's June security patch packs battery, charging, and camera fixes

What you need to know

Google is starting to roll out its June security patch for its Android 14-supported Pixel phones.

The patch includes several fixes for Pixel phones, including some for battery, charging, and camera problems plaguing several devices.

The June patch lines up with Google's rollout of its June Pixel feature drop for phones and its smartwatches.

Google Pixel owners should begin receiving their June security patch, which offers a few fixes for the Android 14-supported devices.

As detailed by a Pixel community post, phones ranging from the Pixel 5a (5G) to the Pixel 8a are picking up the June patch. The Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet are among the eligible devices. Owners of the aforementioned devices running Android 14 should begin downloading/installing software version AP2A.240605.024.

Among the fixes, Google states it has included patches for battery problems plaguing the Pixel 6 Pro, 6a, and the Pixel 7 series. Users reported stability and performance problems regarding those devices' batteries and charging, which should now be solved.

The Pixel Tablet is picking up a fix that should solve an issue that prevented it from charging "under certain conditions."

Several camera problems are included here in June, with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro grabbing a fix for the Astrophotography stability issues. Stability problems when swapping between zooms on the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold should begin seeing signs of relief. Google also tossed in more "general" stability camera fixes for many devices.

Per its changelog, the remaining fixes are as follows:

General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio

General improvements to display stability

General improvements for system stability during device setup

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

Fix for issue with the navigation bar showing up incorrectly in certain conditions

Fix for issue with transitions between home screen and lock screen

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations

According to the Android Security Bulletin, Google is bringing 12 "High" priority Framework fixes and seven "High" priority System fixes with the update.

The June security patch is beginning to roll out today (June 11), and Google states it will continue over the next week "in phases." The company states the speed of the update's availability will depend on carrier and device, so keep your eyes peeled for when it hits your phone.

The June security patch for Pixel phones coincides with Google's latest Pixel feature drop. Earlier today, Google detailed every new feature hitting Pixel devices, like display port mirroring support for the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a. Moreover, "power-off finding" is rolling out for Pixel devices through the Find My Device network.

Elsewhere, the Pixel Watch 2 is picking up car crash detection in its feature drop, while the O.G. version snags fall detection improvements.