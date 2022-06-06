Pixel June 2022 update isn't just about new features — it brings plenty of bug fixes, too

What you need to know

Google has released the June 2022 update for the Pixel 4 and up.

The update features a number of bug fixes based on the device in addition to the latest security patch.

Android 12L QPR3 has been released alongside the June update.

The OTA update is rolling out now and over the next few weeks depending on carrier and device.

It's the first Monday of the month, which means a new update is headed to Pixel smartphones. Alongside a host of new features arriving as part of the June 2022 Pixel feature drop, Google also includes the latest security patch and a bevy of bug fixes.

The included bug fixes are coming to the Pixel 4 and above, although they will vary on the device.

Fixes coming to each supported Pixel device address problems with Gboard not appearing in certain apps, missing notifications for incoming calls, the camera app not displaying or launching properly in certain conditions, and various UI bugs.

If you own the Pixel 6 series, the update should help improve battery life, particularly while the phone is idle. It also fixes a bug that causes the Google app to crash, various issues with the display, and improvements to adaptive brightness, stability, and connectivity.

Nearly every supported Pixel device is being updated to software version SQ3A.220605.009.A1, with the exception of the global variants of the Pixel 6 series, which will include version SQ3A.220605.009.B1. This build also comes with stable Android 12L QPR3, which allows users to continuously show the vibrate mode indicator in the status bar and moves the Battery widget to make it easier to locate.

Google says the rollout has already begun, although it will take a few weeks to arrive for everyone depending on the device and carrier. To check for the update, visit Settings > System > System update.

You can check out Google's community post for the full list of fixes and the devices they apply to.

Google isn't the first to issue the June 2022 update to its devices. Samsung has also started updating its best Android phones with the latest security patch.