Google Pixel 6 series exclusively gets Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 with bug fixes

Two weeks ago, Google released the first beta build of the Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) and it wasn't for the faint of heart. Indeed, a few nasty bugs reared their ugly heads following the release, and Google is fixing them with a new patch.

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 is rolling out to the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with bug fixes that address previously known issues such as battery drain and degraded call quality. However, the interim update is exclusive to Google's latest flagship devices.

As a result, some of the search giant's best budget Android phones will continue to receive the initial beta build. These include the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the Pixel 4a and 4a (5G), and the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a.

If you're running a beta build on any of the Pixel 6 phones, you'll automatically get Beta 1.1 via an over-the-air update. Google's release notes listed a few patches, including:

Fixed some issues that caused excessive battery drain

Improved call quality related to issues like Issue #224716473 that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. Although we're still investigating the root cause of this and similar issues, we're planning additional improvements for future beta releases.

The QPR3 Beta 1.1 retains the same March 2022 security update that shipped with the initial beta build. Its build number is S3B1.220218.006, which you can find by tapping that "check for update" button.

Additionally, the new beta build fixes "the issue that prevented Pixel 6/Pro devices from opting out and not being able to apply the stable public update."

Google cautions that you may encounter "various stability, battery, or performance issues," so you might not want to install the update on your daily driver.