Brave Pixel owners can already test out the June 2022 Pixel Feature Drop

What you need to know

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 is now available to download for Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 5a (5G), 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro.

This beta includes the beginnings of the June 2022 Pixel Feature Drop and is designed to be tested by app developers.

Interested users can go to the Android beta website and enroll their devices to download the update.

If you enjoy living on the cutting edge, you probably have a Pixel phone. Google's own brand of phones are often the first to get access to early Android beta versions. Case in point, the June 2022 feature update can already be tested if you have one of the following Pixel phones:

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

This update, properly known as Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1, comes just after Android 12L's release, which was a special update designed to better suit tablets and foldable devices. While it seems like Google is just adding a bunch of random letters on to the latest Android 12 beta — they are owned by Alphabet, after all — QPR stands for Quarterly Platform Release.

Right now, there's no obvious changelog or published feature list to delve into, so we'll just have to wait and see as Google builds this next major update to Android 12. Google is also developing Android 13, which is currently also in beta and can also be tested on Pixel devices right now.

It's one of the many reasons we think Pixels are some of the best Android phones you can buy. As always, don't install these beta releases on a phone that you rely on daily. They will likely contain lots of bugs and could cause you quite a headache.