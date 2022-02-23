Google sure is keeping busy on the software side of things. The stable version of Android 12 launched under four months ago, Android 12L is coming soon with foldable and tablet-focused interface tweaks, and we're now getting a first look at Android 13. The Android 13 Developer Preview 1 doesn't have a lot to offer in terms of features or UI changes, but there are a few interesting points to talk about. But before we get started, there's the usual caveat that this is the first dev preview build, and while Google makes it relatively easy to install it on your Pixel, you shouldn't do so just yet — particularly on a daily driver. With that out of the way, let's get started. Google's switch to Material You proved to be divisive, and while I personally liked the quirky UI and interchangeable colors, the design aesthetic was a stark departure from earlier versions. Android 13 continues in the same vein, with bright colors throughout the interface and fun animations. The UI for the stock apps and notification shade is broadly unchanged, although the tweaks that Google introduced in the latest Android 12L beta have carried over here. Of course, with Google introducing a new design paradigm just last year, it's obvious that Android 13 will end up looking largely the same as its predecessor. We may get to see new UI features down the line, but for now, the look and feel is in line with that of Android 12. That said, Google is making it easier for devs to roll out themed app icons that share a similar monochromatic look as Google's first-party icons and the ability to change color dynamically with Material You.

Google is making further changes to the notification shade in Android 13, introducing new quick settings tiles — QR code, one-handed mode, and color correction — and new playback control icons for the persistent media player that sits within the shade. There's also a new UI for the media output picker that's in line with the tiles. Google is giving devs the ability to create custom tiles that can be added to the shade. Android 13 is getting new features for guest profiles as well. If you have a guest account set up on your phone, you can provide access to any of the apps installed on your main profile. This negates the need for guest users to go to the Play Store to download the apps, and as the data itself is sandboxed, guest accounts will need to log in with their own credentials. There's also the ability to switch profiles directly from the lock screen, but the feature is still buggy at the moment.