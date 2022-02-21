Android 13's Developer Preview can hardly be seen as an iterative upgrade because of how big the Android 12 update has been, say experts. They add that it is far too early to tell what exactly the new OS will have that could make it a solid improvement for Google.

Google released the Android 13 Developer Preview for Pixel phones on February 10, and as most people may have expected, there aren't many new introductions to user-facing changes. From what can be seen right now, Android 13, which will be available on the best Android phones in the future, is focusing on privacy, security, and developer productivity.

More recently, XDA Developers wrote that Android 13 could likely be the "iterative upgrade that solidifies the path for the future." The author of the article, Adam Conway, indicated in the that Android 12's design "wasn't necessarily a design that resonated with everyone," and that, from what we see so far, which is a "very marginal iterative improvement," Android 13 "solidifies that direction of design."

Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor at Esper and former editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, says there are several issues with calling Android 13 "merely an 'iterative upgrade' at this point."

He notes that almost every Android update could essentially be considered an iterative update over the previous release, so "the term itself holds little meaning."

"Android 13 iterates on Android 12, which iterated on Android 11, which iterated on Android 10, and so on and so forth. Development on Android never ends, so every feature that isn't ready in time for the public release of the next Android version gets pushed back to a future release," he says.

Rahman explains that Google does plan out which features they want to have in specific releases.

For example, Android 13 has themed icons, while Android 12 introduced scrolling screenshots.

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's worldwide device tracker, agrees, indicating that it's just too early to tell if Android 13 really is an iterative update "as Google has yet to show off the OS in detail."

He adds that even if updates are very minor, it's not necessarily a bad thing, and that's because Android 12 brought some major changes.

"[Android] 13 would offer further refinement and hopefully further adoption," he says.

It's worth adding here that in October 2021, Google released Android 12L, which for all intents and purposes is a special version of Android 12 made specifically for large screen devices such as tablets and foldable devices.

Android experts might also add that 12L is the most stable version of 12 that just so happens to include a branch of UI that is targeted to foldables and tablets.

In this case, Android 13 would essentially be built from Android 12L. It's also worth explaining that it's been a while since Google has released an interim version of its OS; the last time this happened was with Android 8 and Android 7. This all usually happens because Google may have had the intention of releasing specific features but because have to delay it because they're not ready.

Rahman notes that because it's an interim release, it was probably why 12L "doesn't seem to bring many new features to the table."

Anshel Sag, a senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, agrees and says that 12L is a welcome addition for larger formats.

"Which makes sense as Android starts to expand deeper into Windows and foldable form factors," he says.

Why you shouldn't download Android 13 (developer's version)