June's Pixel Feature Drop upgrades At a Glance widget, drops some sick beats, celebrates Pride Month

What you need to know

The June 2022 Pixel Feature drop is making its way to the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 family of devices on June 6, 2022.

Google is adding Pocket Operator, a brand new music tool that lets users create music from their videos.

Conversation Mode will help enhance conversations for folks who are hard of hearing by amplifying specific voices and blocking out background noise.

Home screens are being enhanced with new At a Glance features, a vaccination card widget, and new wallpapers for Pride Month.

Google is dropping a whole new set of features for Pixel owners in the June 2022 Pixel Feature Drop. That update is available on June 6, 2022 for owners of all Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 phones.

That's an improvement over the previous March feature drop (opens in new tab), which saw delays in its rollout to Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) devices. In fact, this feature drop features something quite unexpected: a brand new app for Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 phones called Pocket Operator. This one was created in collaboration with the teenage engineering brand — which makes synthesizers and great headphones (opens in new tab) — and lets Pixel users create their own mixtapes and unique tracks based on videos on their phones.

On the home screen, you'll find that the At a Glance widget has gotten yet another update, this time with three new features. If you're a Nest Doorbell (opens in new tab) owner, the video feed from the doorbell will automatically appear in the At a Glance widget whenever someone rings the doorbell. You'll also get alerts if you left the flashlight on by accident and, soon, air quality alerts for India, Australia, and the U.S. will appear there, as well.

(Image credit: Google)

You can now also pin your digital vaccination card to your home screen, making it simple to pull it up whenever you might need to present it. That feature is available in Australia, Canada, and in select U.S. states. Additionally, three new wallpapers have been added to the Curated Culture collection to celebrate Pride Month.

Google has also added a brand new Conversation mode to the Sound Amplifier app on Pixel phones which is designed to help folks who have hearing loss. The app uses deep learning algorithms to intelligently remove background noise and amplify speech, making it easier to understand any kind of conversation. This new mode is available for Pixel 3 and up.

(Image credit: Google)

Chat translation (opens in new tab) in the messages app is also now rolling out to more countries and supporting more languages than ever. Pixel 6 users can now easily translate Traditional Chinese, Dutch, Korean, Thai, and Turkish with just a tap while in the messages app.

Lastly, is the expansion of car crash detection (opens in new tab) in Canada for Pixel 3 and up. This one is designed to make it easy to alert loved ones and emergency services in the event of a vehicle crash and can be