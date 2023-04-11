The Google Pixel Fold could outshine Samsung in the display department

What you need to know

A new rumor has surfaced regarding the Google Pixel Fold's display.

Google's first foldable phone will reportedly use an upgraded display from Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, on the other hand, will not apparently sport the same display and will instead use the same display system as its predecessor.

As Google prepares to finally take the wraps off its first foldable phone, rumors about the device continue to swirl, and a new report suggests the Pixel Fold will outshine Samsung's upcoming foldable device in one key area: the display.

According to The Elec (opens in new tab), the Pixel Fold will use a new type of OLED display that will not be available in many of this year's upcoming foldable phones. The display will be known as M13, which will apparently succeed Samsung Display's M12. But even Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not ship with the upgraded panel, if the rumor is any indication.

Instead, Samsung's next Fold will stick with M12, which is the same display used in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This could give the Pixel Fold a significant advantage in an area where many foldable OEMs have struggled to improve in recent years.

It is unclear what improvements M13 will bring to the table, but with the search giant expected to hold this year's I/O event in May, we'll likely learn more about its upgrades. However, The Elec reports that the Pixel Fold won't be available to buy until the second half of this year. This contradicts an earlier rumor suggesting that the foldable handset would launch in June alongside the Google Pixel 7a.

On the other hand, earlier leaks gave us an idea about the Pixel Fold's display specs. The device will supposedly sport a 7.6-inch display with a 1840 × 2208 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

While a few renders have appeared to showcase its design, none have revealed whether the phone will have a less visible crease than many of today's best foldable phones.