Google shows off the Pixel Fold in all its foldable glory

What you need to know

Google has begun teasing the Pixel Fold on Twitter and on the Google Store.

A video shows the foldable device opening from different angles.

Google teases the official Pixel Fold reveal for May 10, which is the day Google I/O 2023 kicks off.

In a surprise move ahead of next week's big event, Google has begun teasing the long-rumored, often-leaked Pixel Fold. The company posted a video on its Twitter account, showing the device opening from different angles.

✨May The Fold Be With You✨https://t.co/g6NUd1DcOJ#GoogleIO #PixelFoldMay 10 pic.twitter.com/K8Gk21nmo8May 4, 2023 See more

Given that today is May the Fourth, the company captioned the video with "May The Fold Be With You" in reference to Star Wars.

From the video, we can see the Pixel Fold design, which matches the many leaks and renders we've seen since the tail end of 2022. The device has a large camera housing on the back with three camera sensors and an LED flash unit.

As the device opens, we get a full look at the internal display, which is said to measure 7.6 inches. The home screen looks identical to some of the recent leaks we've seen of the Pixel Fold, showcasing the Pixel Launcher stretched across the display. The large bezels are also on full display — a point of contention for some, while others don't mind them. You can also make out the internal front-facing camera.

Finally, the video ends with a glimpse at the external cover display, which is rumored to measure 5.8 inches.

(Image credit: Google)

Rumors indicated that the device would be available in two colors, Carbon and Porcelain, so we can assume the model we're seeing is the latter.

The video can also be found on the Google Store. While the company doesn't say much about the foldable, it does state that we will hear more about the Pixel Fold at Google I/O 2023, which kicks off on May 10.

Specs are said to include the Tensor G2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 64MP triple-camera array on the back, and an IP rating for water resistance, all of which could come with a rather hefty price tag of $1800. Google has yet to reveal any of the specs or pricing, but we won't have to wait long for the official reveal.