Google Pixel Fold leak provides our best look yet at its design and inner display

What you need to know

The Google Pixel Fold has been leaked yet again, this time in what appear to be official marketing images.

The renders give us our best look yet at the foldable phone's rear panel design as well as the external and internal displays.

A reliable leaker has also provided more details about the Pixel Fold's specs and dimensions.

We've just recently seen a leaked hands-on video of the Pixel Fold, and yet we keep on seeing more leaks, including the external and internal screens. This new leak comes from Evan Blass (opens in new tab) (@evleaks) and reveals what look like official marketing renders of Google’s upcoming foldable phone.

It's worth noting that these images don't show anything that hasn't been previously leaked, and there are a few stones left unturned, such as the top and bottom sides as well as the height of the camera bump. The good news is that it looks like the Pixel Fold's hinge will be relatively thinner than many of the top foldable phones out there, if the renders are accurate.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

The leaker has also shared additional information (opens in new tab) about the Pixel Fold’s specs that we didn’t already get from Jon Prosser a few days ago. For instance, it appears that the Pixel Fold's presumed 5.8-inch front panel will have a peak brightness of 1550 nits and be protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. Meanwhile, the 7.6-inch internal display is said to have a 1450-nit peak brightness and a plastic protective layer.

Blass has also spilled the beans on the phone's dimensions (opens in new tab), and it looks like it will be wider than either the Oppo Find N2 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to the leaker, the Pixel Fold is 79.5mm wide when folded and 158.7mm wide when unfolded. In terms of height, the phone may fall somewhere between the Find N2 and the Z Fold 4, coming in at 139.7mm.

There are a few advantages to having a wider foldable phone, including the ability to fit more content on the screen at once and open two apps side by side for multitasking.

These renders aren’t new, but they do provide a clearer view of the Pixel Fold's inner folding display. Like the previous leaks that have cropped up in recent months, the device's screen appears to have thick bezels, though this isn't a bad thing.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

While large bezels may not be considered a desirable feature in modern smartphone design, they provide a more comfortable grip when holding the phone in one hand. With a foldable phone, the screen can be quite large, which can make it difficult to hold securely without accidentally touching the screen. Large bezels can provide a space for your fingers to grip the phone without unintentionally touching the display.

According to rumors, the Pixel Fold could be unveiled on May 10 at Google I/O 2023, and we'll hopefully find out how much of this is true.