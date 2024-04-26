Major Google Pixel 8a leaks highlight features and software update promise

What you need to know

New promotional images of the Pixel 8a leak ahead of Google I/O event.

It confirms the device’s Tensor G3 chipset, IP67 rating, and other notable AI features.

The Pixel 8a is also confirmed to come with a seven-year security update promise, just like the Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel 8a launch is likely just around the corner as we approach Google I/O 2024, and a new leak spills the beans on what we can expect from the device.

The leak comes from Android Headlines that share additional new renders of the Pixel 8a and its cases in all colors — the Obsidian, Porcelain, Mint, and Bay, next to the accompanying cases and some promotional images of the next mid-range Android phone from Google.

Some of the popular Pixel’s signature AI features can be seen on the upcoming Pixel 8a, including “Best Take,” which combines similar photos into one. Audio Magic Eraser, which can extract sounds from videos, is also coming to the upcoming handset. Other features include Night Sight, Astrophotography, Circle to Search, and more.

Per the promotional images, the other notable things to expect from the Pixel 8a include the incorporation of Google Tensor G3 and fast charging support up to 30W.

Additionally, the phone will include an IP67 rating, the same as the Pixel 7a, meaning it should be relatively safe from slips, spills, and dust. Like the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a also appears to have seven years of security updates, per the promotional images, which is quite impressive for a mid-range phone.

To corroborate the leak, reliable leaker @Onleaks has also provided a promotional video of the Pixel 8a that showcases the aforementioned features as well as the phone's design.

Lastly, while we expect the device to be unveiled at Google I/O 2024, Android Headlines hints at the sale to take place on May 16, citing the date showcased on the home screen of the Pixel 8a on the shared marketing material.

The latest promotional material leak follows the live hands-on video from early this week, showcasing the Pixel 8a in striking Blue and Mint hues.