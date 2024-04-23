More live Google Pixel 8a images show off vibrant color options

What you need to know

Ahead of Google I/O 2024, more live images of the Pixel 8a surface online.

The photos show the mid-range device in Mint and Bay colorways.

The leak comes from Morocco and suggests the device is already being sold in retail stores.

We've seen a few renders leak of Google's upcoming Pixel 8a, but now, more live images of the mid-range smartphone have just popped up on the web, revealing the more vibrant color options.

An X user has shared live images of the upcoming Pixel 8a (via DroidReader), showing off the Mint and Bay color hues that more or less match the recent renders of the Pixel 7a's successor. Per the X post, the device is allegedly being sold in some markets in the Morocco region, and the shared image also appears to have been captured by a retail store.

The Google Pixel 8a device is now sold in some markets in Morocco pic.twitter.com/i6vLJj5yMUApril 22, 2024 See more

From the images, the 8a has a rather matte finish with a brushed metal camera visor, a bit of a combination of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. While the Pixel 7a introduced the Coral color option, Google is apparently looking to follow up the Mint Pixel 8 with a similar option for the 8a.

Aside from the new exciting color options, the Pixel 8a will also be seen in the Obsidian and Porcelain — the live images of the former also surfaced online a few times already.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: TechDroider / X) (Image credit: TechDroider / X) (Image credit: @chunvn8888 / X) (Image credit: Abhishek Yadav/ via X)

More recently, we got to see more live photos of the alleged Obsidian colorway, which showcased the front pane of the device and imply significantly thicker bezels. The first live images of the Pixel 8a date back to as far as September 2023.

As usual, Google isn't doing a great job of keeping the device under wraps ahead of its expected launch, which may be less than a month away at the time of writing.

At this point, we only need to wait for the official launch at Google I/O. The event is in May, which means we get to see some AI announcements following to a possible launch of the Pixel 8a smartphone and other hardware.

