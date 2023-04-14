Pixel 8 case leak shows off the likely design of Google's upcoming flagships
The new cases corroborate the previously leaked renders of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.
What you need to know
- New renders reveal clear case designs for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
- The cases appear to corroborate previously leaked renders of both devices.
- The Pixel 8 series is expected to be teased at Google I/O 2023.
Leaks of the Google Pixel 8 series continue to paint a picture of the upcoming flagships, and the latest appears to confirm what we can expect from the design.
The latest leak comes from SlashLeaks, which showcases alleged designs of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro protective cases. The cases appear to be transparent silicone or TPU cases housed on both the Google Pixel 8 models.
The cases match with the earlier renders and design aesthetics of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pro variants, which were revealed last month. These protective cases further establish that Google is opting for slightly more rounded corners on both models compared to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 devices.
Renderings of the phones inside the cases show off the updated camera housing for the Pixel 8 Pro, which includes a triple camera setup enclosed in a single pill-shaped design. The Pixel 8 case renders also corroborate the Pixel 8 design leak from the past, although it doesn't look drastically different from the Pixel 7.
Aside from these case renders, the other rumored specifications of the upcoming Pixel 8 series include the next-gen Google Tensor G3 chipset powering both phones. Google may also ditch the curved display for the Pixel 8 Pro this year, which has been a design aspect exclusive to the Pro Pixel phones. A recent rumor also indicates Google is opting for a smaller form factor with a smaller display on the standard Pixel 8 model.
With the slow increase of Pixel 8 leaks, we're expecting the devices to make a brief appearance at Google I/O 2023 next to the new Pixel 7a and the company's first foldable device, the Google Pixel Fold.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.