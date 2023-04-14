Pixel 8 case leak shows off the likely design of Google's upcoming flagships

What you need to know

New renders reveal clear case designs for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The cases appear to corroborate previously leaked renders of both devices.

The Pixel 8 series is expected to be teased at Google I/O 2023.

Leaks of the Google Pixel 8 series continue to paint a picture of the upcoming flagships, and the latest appears to confirm what we can expect from the design.

The latest leak comes from SlashLeaks, which showcases alleged designs of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro protective cases. The cases appear to be transparent silicone or TPU cases housed on both the Google Pixel 8 models.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Slashleaks) (Image credit: Slashleaks)

The cases match with the earlier renders and design aesthetics of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pro variants, which were revealed last month. These protective cases further establish that Google is opting for slightly more rounded corners on both models compared to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 devices.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks) (Image credit: Smartprix, OnLeaks)

Renderings of the phones inside the cases show off the updated camera housing for the Pixel 8 Pro, which includes a triple camera setup enclosed in a single pill-shaped design. The Pixel 8 case renders also corroborate the Pixel 8 design leak from the past, although it doesn't look drastically different from the Pixel 7.

Aside from these case renders, the other rumored specifications of the upcoming Pixel 8 series include the next-gen Google Tensor G3 chipset powering both phones. Google may also ditch the curved display for the Pixel 8 Pro this year, which has been a design aspect exclusive to the Pro Pixel phones. A recent rumor also indicates Google is opting for a smaller form factor with a smaller display on the standard Pixel 8 model.

With the slow increase of Pixel 8 leaks, we're expecting the devices to make a brief appearance at Google I/O 2023 next to the new Pixel 7a and the company's first foldable device, the Google Pixel Fold.