Pixel 7a leaked hands-on and teardown videos leave no surprises for Google

What you need to know

A Pixel 7a hands-on and teardown video has appeared.

The hands-on details the specs and first impressions of the Pixel 7a well before its official launch.

The device's teardown details some interesting findings and internal changes due to some technological changes.

Google I/O 2023 takes place on May 10 at 10 am PT.

As if the leaks weren't massive enough, hands-on and teardown videos about the upcoming Google Pixel 7a have already emerged. The former was uploaded by YouTuber "Munchy" as they got their hands on a Pixel 7a much earlier than most would expect.

The hands-on video is packed full of his first impressions of the device, but he prefaces by informing viewers that Google did not send the device. Apparently, they were able to purchase the Pixel 7a on the "resale market," which isn't surprising given how the device has been showing up on eBay lately.

The specs seem to match what we've heard so far, with the Pixel 7a sporting a 6.1-inch FHD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is also shown with a Tensor G2 (the same as the Pixel 7 series), 8GB of RAM, and a 4,300mAh battery. Most of the specs found on the device are pretty much in line with what has previously leaked in the massive Pixel 7a dump a week ago.

However, the one difference here is with the battery. It was previously speculated the device could contain a 4,400mAh battery, making it higher than the Pixel 7. But we're now seeing the battery size is a bit lower than previous reports and slightly lower still than the Pixel 6a.

You can watch Munchy's full dive into the Pixel 7a and hear about the subtle design changes that make the device taller and wider (and with bigger bezels) than the Pixel 6a.

Additionally, a separate teardown video was uploaded by PBKreviewes, giving some insight into the possible repairability of the Pixel 7a. PBK notes the device can be disassembled from its back or front panels, making it a little easier for a potential handyperson to get directly to whatever the problem is.

While disassembling, PBK shows the 4,385mAh battery, which should hopefully provide plenty of juice for the phone.

A notable internal change comes via the primary camera's sensor. The Pixel 7a provides a 64MP main shooter, a sharp jump from the Pixel 6a's 12MP primary lens. Several copper panels and sheets were found when deconstructing the phone from the front and the back to disperse any built-up heat during use.

PBKreviews' full teardown is filled with the many nooks and crannies one would need to get into (and a lot of screws) to repair a Pixel 7a. A fair repairability score was given to Google upcoming's smaller, budget phone, as a result.

The Pixel 7a has been shown off (leaked) in various ways with its most recent leak arriving just as Google started teasing its approaching release. The phone's press images were detailed in full, giving potential consumers a clear look at what to expect. A week before that held some real-life images of the Pixel 7a in its packaging and sporting some clean colors, as well.

Google I/O 2023 is less than a week away. The main keynote speech is set to begin on May 10 at 10 am PT where we'll learn about the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.