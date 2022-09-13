Both Pixel 7 models will reportedly have more than one storage option in Europe

What you need to know

New information surfaces on Google Pixel 7 series' storage models.

A new leak suggests that for European markets, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are likely to come in two storage variants.

While the predecessors came in a sole 128GB variant, newer ones are said to come in a 256GB variant.

Google Pixel 7 series launch is less than a month away, and as we get closer, new details about the devices are surfacing online. The latest leak comes from reliable tipster Roland Quandt (via Winfuture).

Quandt suggests upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models will ship with either 128 or 256GB of storage, citing retailer data. He further implies these storage variants are offered in European markets, a step up from the Pixel 6 launch, which only came in one 128GB storage variant when launched in the region. However, 512GB variants of the predecessor models were limited to the U.S. markets last year, and that will likely be the case this time around.

Further, according to Quandt, the Pro model features NAND flash on board, making it less power-hungry in storing data. Besides, the tipster has also shared information regarding the availability of the Pixel 7 and Pro variants. We should see the next best Android flagships from Google hitting stores within two weeks from the October 6 launch date, which follows previous rumors.

Google introduced the Pixel 7 series at the Google I/O 2022 event in May. While we already know how both models look, a recent unboxing video of the Pro model has given us a real-world look at the phone. Further, Google has also confirmed Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro colorways: the former will come in Osibidan, Lemongrass, and Snow, and the Pro model will be seen in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow color options, respectively.

The search giant has also affirmed the next Tensor G2 chipset will power both models. It comes as the successor to the original Tensor processor, which is developed in-house and also powers the recent Pixel 6a, launched in late July this year.

Aside from the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch will debut at the MadeByGoogle fall event next month. It will also include a series of Nest product releases from Google as well, such as a cheaper Chromecast HD model.