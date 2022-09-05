New Pixel 7 Pro leaked video makes users anticipate less at the launch

What you need to know

A new video showcasing the alleged Pixel 7 Pro shows up online.

The video reveals the device in a Black colorway.

Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, alongside the Pixel Watch, are slated to release actually 'this fall.'

We always have mixed opinions regarding leaks of products ahead of their launch. One of which would generate curiosity amongst the enthusiasts. And the other would ruin the purpose that the manufacturer has slated or planned for the launch. And it appears Google knows this and started teasing its phones way (months) ahead of the launch — to keep both segments of people happy.

A case in point is the recent Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones — the next flagships from Google. They were first announced back in May at the Google I/O 2022. Again, it was only a sneak peek, yet we saw the hands-on leak a couple of months ago. And now we can see the device in all its glory with a new unboxing video of the Pixel 7 Pro on what appears to be a tech channel from Bangladesh.

The video from Bangladesh-based Gadgetfull BD tech channel shows the unboxing of a brand new Pixel 7 Pro a month before its official release. The video was spotted by Brandon Lee wherein he has shared the alleged unboxing video on his Twitter post.

Lol, someone already unboxed a real, retail ready Google Pixel 7 Pro 😅 I'm so looking forward to seeing something other than this black color. https://t.co/Bl8Lnn65yI pic.twitter.com/fIpZ0YBTmiSeptember 3, 2022 See more

The video shows the retail packaging similar to the recent Pixel 6a and the previous Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices. It includes Pixel 7 Pro in its glory featuring in a Black colorway. Looks like the packaging does include the USB Type-C cable and the OTG dongle next to some paperwork.

As the title mentions, the video is only about unboxing the Pixel 7 Pro and doesn't go further, like showcasing the device in full, and it's run down of specs or whatsoever. The person in the video does turn on the new Pixel 7 Pro, which makes it a legit device to begin with. The device is further greeted by the popular 'Welcome to your Pixel' welcome screen.

With just a little glimpse of supposedly the next best Android device from the video, the Black colorway looks more like Jet Black. It also features a new aluminum camera module instead of glass from the previous models. It holds a triple rear camera system with LED flash incorporated. The display on the front also appears to be more significant, featuring a centered punch hole approach.

We're expecting a series of products to launch from Google this fall, including the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the new Pixel Watch. And they will definitely ship with Android 13 and WearOS 3 out of the box. The upcoming Pixels will also be powered by Google's second-generation Tensor chip.

Despite Google giving us a glimpse of the devices way ahead of their official release, it is also making 'leaks,' giving the audience a tad bit less to anticipate at the official launch.