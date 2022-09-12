Cheaper HD Chromecast shows up in leaked real-world images

What you need to know

Google is likely gearing up to launch a cheaper Chromecast next month.

The real-world images of the alleged Chromecast reveal its design.

A newly obtained code of the suspected device shows more technical information.

Over the past few weeks, new rumors circulated the web suggesting a new affordable Chromecast from the company is also gearing up for launch. A recent report also implied that a cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV might be around the corner just in time for the fall event, and now we have what could be our first look at the device.

Courtesy of Tecnoblog, real-world images of alleged Chromecast are out now. Alongside the shared images, the report has also mentioned that they found approval documents at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) — implying the device launch is, in fact, just around the corner.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: tecnoblog ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: tecnoblog ) Image 1 of 2

These images showcase the anticipated design of the new upcoming Chromecast, which looks identical to the Chromecast with Google TV, which launched a couple of years ago. With an attached HDMI cable, the alleged device is found in a white colorway and an oval shape.

Going by the images, we can see the model number G454V of the Chromecast, which ideally matches the earlier leaks outlined above. The same model numbers can also be seen in the recent FCC filing.

The upcoming Chromecast is expected to be powered by Amlogic S805X2 quad-core chip with support for AV1. In addition, the documentation also reveals the upcoming Chromecast is said to feature support for dual-band Wi-Fi next to Bluetooth LE in terms of connectivity. Since it is touted as an affordable alternative, the device will likely stream up to 1080p and not 4K.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski further corroborates the "Chromecast HD," according to a new software build from Nest's regulatory report. Through his series of tweets, he shared his findings from the alleged build, which gave more details about the streaming device.

The build I obtained is from July and is most likely the same as the one that will be preinstalled on the device. It is based on Android 12 with Google TV. It does also confirm the “Chromecast HD” branding. pic.twitter.com/KHL02I9uRWSeptember 12, 2022 See more

The build hints at a Chromecast HD device with Google TV and is based on Android 12. He further confirms the chipset and RAM, saying it will ship with 1.5GB of RAM and not 2GB. That means an update to Android 13 may be unlikely, as the minimum RAM requirement for the OS is set at 2GB.

Furthermore, he insists the Chromecast HD will support seamless A/B updates with compression, which can help avoid some of the storage problems that the current model faces. This is especially important given the "budget" nature of the dongle, hopefully allowing users to get more out of their devices.

Lastly, a diagram of the alleged Chromecast remote buried in the firmware looks similar to the Chromecast 4K model.

The firmware also has a diagram of a remote that is similar - or maybe identical - to the one from the 4K model. pic.twitter.com/J5Fm2LbZbISeptember 12, 2022 See more

The MadeByGoogle fall event is less than a month away. With multiple affirmations, it looks like the new Chromecast is going to launch sooner than later to take on other cheaper streaming devices. And we already know what to expect from the launch, including new Pixel 7 models, a brand new Pixel Watch, and a series of Nest products from Google.