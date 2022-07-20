The Google Pixel 6a shows up on Amazon ahead of pre-orders

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 6a's listing is already live on Amazon prior to pre-orders.

Google will begin accepting pre-orders on July 21 and will ship the device on July 28.

You can sign up now to receive release updates.

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the most anticipated launches in the budget smartphone segment, and while its release date is just around the corner, Amazon has now made its listing live on the e-commerce platform.

Google's unlocked version of its next cheap Android smartphone has surfaced on Amazon ahead of July 21, when it's set to go up for pre-order (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). The listing (opens in new tab) invites customers to sign up in order to receive updates about its launch, including the price and release date.

However, these bits of information were already revealed to the public a while ago. During the Google I/O 2022 event, the company announced that the Pixel 6a would cost $449 and be available for pre-order on July 21. The release date is scheduled for July 28.

The device will come in Sage, Charcoal or Chalk color variants, which are the same colorways available through the Google Store. Most of the features shown on the Amazon listing page are already known, including the dual rear cameras with unique features such as Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur.

Amazon included wireless charging support for the Pixel 6a at first before correcting the error several hours later. Only wired charging is supported by the device.

It will officially go up for pre-order on July 21 at 10AM PDT or 1PM EST. The phone will then hit store shelves on July 28.

In addition to Amazon, the Pixel 6a's listing has already been live on Best Buy since a month ago. It also briefly went on sale via a Facebook Marketplace listing last month, though it has since been removed.